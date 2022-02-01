Press Release: SSH Launches UKM Zero Trust, the Next Generation Enterprise Key Management Solution

English Finnish

SSH Launches UKM Zero Trust, the Next Generation Enterprise Key Management Solution

Helsinki, Finland



We are excited to announce UKM Zero Trust (Universal SSH Key Manager®), Zero Trust enabled Enterprise Key Management solution for general availability effective immediately.

Secure Shell (SSH) protocol enables online connections and file transfers between systems handling critical data. SSH keys are used to secure systems that manage and transfer personal data, medical records, tax records, money transfers, and more. SSH keys are critical access credentials like passwords, providing system-level access to critical data.

SSH’s Universal SSH Key Manager® (UKM) has been serving many satisfied customers for ten years, especially in the finance sector, to manage their SSH Keys in large and critical environments.

UKM Zero Trust takes key management to the next level by enabling customers to use Zero Trust enabled keyless, just-in-time, and just-enough-access certificate-based real-time access management infrastructure.

UKM Zero Trust discovers, controls, and audits millions of SSH keys in large enterprise environments and allows migrating to interactive access and automated machine-to-machine connections without static keys. UKM Zero Trust replaces static SSH key connection authentication with short-lived certificate-based connections that are created just-in-time and contain only the keys needed to make the connection. The certificates expire automatically after authentication, leaving no keys behind to manage, share, or lose.

“We introduced the SSH Zero Trust solution portfolio back in August 2021. As a continuance on our Zero Trust product strategy, I’m extremely proud to introduce UKM Zero Trust to the market and the exceptional value it brings to our customers.” Says SSH CEO, Dr. Teemu Tunkelo “With UKM Zero Trust, our customers can migrate to keyless SSH connections, which radically reduces the complexity and management effort of keys and therefore improves their cybersecurity posture.”, Teemu continues.

For more information on UKM Zero Trust, please visit:

UKM Zero Trust

Enterprise Key Management Buyers Guide document can be downloaded here:

Buyers Guide, Zero Trust EKM

About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki. www.ssh.com .

For more information :

Kristian Nieminen

SSH Communications Security PLC

+358 50 3777970

kristian.nieminen@ssh.com

###