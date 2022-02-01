DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2022£45.02m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2022£45.02m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):50,648,424
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 January 2022 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*88.90p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*88.40p
  
Ordinary share price 70.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(21.26%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/01/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Cash and other net current assets13.05%
2Hargreaves Services Plc 10.44%
3Volex Plc10.16%
4Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)9.77%
5Flowtech Fluidpower Plc8.01%
6Ramsdens Holdings Plc7.37%
7DigitalBox plc7.34%
8Centaur Media Plc6.99%
9Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.45%
10Adept Technology Group Plc 6.03%
11Synectics Plc3.84%
12Tactus Holdings Limited3.63%
13Venture Life Group Plc2.36%
14Norman Broadbent Plc1.10%
15Real Good Food Company Plc0.42%
 Other3.04%
 Total100.00%