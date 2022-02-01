|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2022
|£45.02m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2022
|£45.02m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|50,648,424
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 January 2022 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|88.90p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|88.40p
|Ordinary share price
|70.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(21.26%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/01/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Cash and other net current assets
|13.05%
|2
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|10.44%
|3
|Volex Plc
|10.16%
|4
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|9.77%
|5
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|8.01%
|6
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|7.37%
|7
|DigitalBox plc
|7.34%
|8
|Centaur Media Plc
|6.99%
|9
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.45%
|10
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|6.03%
|11
|Synectics Plc
|3.84%
|12
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.63%
|13
|Venture Life Group Plc
|2.36%
|14
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.10%
|15
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.42%
|Other
|3.04%
|Total
|100.00%