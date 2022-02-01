Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2022 £45.02m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 January 2022 £45.02m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 50,648,424

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 January 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 88.90p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 88.40p

Ordinary share price 70.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (21.26%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 31/01/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Cash and other net current assets 13.05%

2 Hargreaves Services Plc 10.44%

3 Volex Plc 10.16%

4 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 9.77%

5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 8.01%

6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.37%

7 DigitalBox plc 7.34%

8 Centaur Media Plc 6.99%

9 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 6.45%

10 Adept Technology Group Plc 6.03%

11 Synectics Plc 3.84%

12 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.63%

13 Venture Life Group Plc 2.36%

14 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.10%

15 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.42%

Other 3.04%