WarpSpeed Taxi Retains EDM Media for Corporate Communications

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. (OTC Pink: WRPT) (“WarpSpeed” or the “Company”), the developer of an all-in-one software solution for ride hailing, food delivery, and courier services, is pleased to announce that it has retained EDM Media (“EDM”) of Richardson, Texas to provide a full suite of corporate communications services for the Company.

EDM will be responsible for corporate brand management, social media platform content, experiential marketing services, video production, graphic design, and content creation.

Pursuant to the agreement, EDM Media will commence providing its services to the company on February 1, 2022, for an initial period of up to three months, which will continue on a month-to-month basis thereafter until the agreement is terminated by either party.

“We look forward to working with the excellent team at EDM to increase our presence and visibility,” commented Daniel Okelo, CEO of WarpSpeed. “We believe in our vision at WarpSpeed and feel it is in our shareholders’ best interests to tell our story to the world loud and clear as we build toward powerful performance and tangible results.”

About WarpSpeed Taxi

WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. is a company involved in the development, testing, and marketing of a ride-hailing and food delivery computer and mobile device application known as “WarpSpeedTaxi: that will provide travelers with convenient door-to-door transport that leverages smart mobility platforms to connect drivers with passengers and lets drivers use their personal vehicles.

For more information, go to: http://www.warpspeedtaxi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the company is not successful in developing, testing, or marketing its computer application or that the agreement with EDM Media is terminated early. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Nature Consulting, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

