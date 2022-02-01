Sema4 Announces Plans to Strengthen its Market Access Team to Drive Improved Commercial and Reimbursement Capabilities

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, today announced plans to strengthen its Market Access team to drive increased market access for the company’s platform. The team’s key initiatives include improving commercial and reimbursement capabilities, developing new partnerships and strengthening existing relationships with payers and clinicians, and establishing broader patient access.



Jerry Conway has been appointed Senior Vice President of Market Access to lead these initiatives and to accelerate other market access initiatives already underway at Sema4. He will report to Isaac Ro, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Conway has industry-leading experience working effectively with payers to obtain broad coverage across a variety of models throughout the industry, including value-based payment from Medicare, employers, and commercial payers. He brings more than 30 years of experience across Fortune 500 and start-up companies, including Foundation Medicine, Genzyme Genetics, and, most recently, Scipher Medicine where he served as Senior Vice President of Market Access and Corporate Development.

Under Mr. Conway’s leadership, Sema4 plans to expand its Market Access team and payer-specific programs to enhance coverage and value-based payment of the company’s market-leading portfolio of genomic solutions, Centrellis®-powered insights, and data science capabilities. The team will engage with payers to further highlight the value of its offerings, demonstrating how Sema4 can uniquely optimize the clinician and patient experience, improve health outcomes, and reduce costs.

“Market Access is a key area of strategic focus for Sema4,” said Mr. Ro. “Jerry brings a complementary skillset and a longstanding track record of success to Sema4, which will help accelerate our commercial strategy. I am delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to his future contributions.”

“I am excited to join Sema4 because it is enabling precision medicine solutions that benefit patients, payers, and the healthcare system,” said Mr. Conway. “I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues at Sema4 to further expand market access to our platform and to further drive the company’s mission of transforming healthcare through data-driven insights.”

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis®, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

For more information, please visit sema4.com and connect with Sema4 on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joel Kaufman

Sema4

investors@sema4.com

Media Contact:

Radley Moss

Sema4

radley.moss@sema4.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d03e1eea-b490-4629-bad3-a4acadc7d88e