Metafluence Raises $3M in Oversubscribed Funding Rounds

LONDON, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metafluence, the metaverse designed specifically for influencers, has just closed $3 million in funding that was led by BlueZilla Network . Metafluence IDO was the first project incubated on BlueZilla's brand-new MetaVPad , which is crafted specifically for metaverse projects. The project was also listed on other prominent Bluezilla platforms such as BSCPad and NFTLaunch .



Among the notable backers of Metafluence, there are leading VCs, and partners such as BlueZilla, Sheesha Finance, Master Ventures, DCI Capital, CRT Capital, NFTb, Labs Group, OIG Capital, Decubate, DigiCorp Labs and others.

As $METO is already launched and trading on CEX and DEX , all eyes turn to the Metafluence development team to watch how they turn the vision of the Metafluence metaverse into a thriving reality that empowers influencers.

What about Metahuts and Land Plots?

Influencer homes (Metahuts) and Land plots are the main architectural elements of the city and will serve as personalized spaces in the metaverse. Owning Metahuts or Land plots will provide benefits including discounts, rewards in form of NFTs or voting power within the ecosystem. While both, Metahuts and Land plots provide certain benefits, Metahuts are very limited in comparison and offer more value. Owners of the Land plots will be able to upgrade the plots to Metahuts over the time.

Metahuts are metaverse homes consisting of multi-purpose virtual rooms: Event Room, NFT Room, Shopping Room, and others. In terms of the features, Metahuts will have more or less rooms based on influencers' SM audience size, however, any Metahut features or assets, including the rooms can be obtained with an additional expense or upgrades. The rooms are personalized spaces within Metahuts, and they will allow influencers to better monetize their SM influence, engage closely with their audience and brands in the Metafluence ecosystem.

Beginning of the exciting journey

“This is just the beginning. There are a lot of exciting features and development on our short-term roadmap, including Staking, Land and Metahuts sale, launch of MVP, and many more. We are very ambitious and would love to have you all on that journey with us." -, Elvin Aziyev.

Metafluence has already seen traditional influencers, some of the biggest crypto enthusiasts, and blockchain influencers announce their involvement or plans to join the Metafluence metaverse. Influencers such as Moon Carl and Evan Luthra are amongst the plethora of hot influencers already showing interest and joining the Metafluence platform.

About Metafluence

Metafluence enables influencers to monetize their social media power and creativity in the Metaverse. As social media (SM) is transitioning to the metaverse, our vision is to build an influencer-centric ecosystem in the metaverse where influencers, their audiences, and brands are easily engaged in transparent and incentivized relations. We are on a mission to convert SM Influencers into metaverse entrepreneurs (Metapreneurs) through our influence-to-earn Metafluence platform. Our solutions for influencers automatically address the brand and audience challenges, enabling all the parties to thrive in Web 3.0.

