Group CEO Morten Hübbe has been granted 27,758 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 4,342,702 and Group COO Lars Bonde has been granted 13,425 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 2,100,290. Granting of the shares are related to the matching shares programme granted in 2018 (for the performance year 2017) which is subject to recalculation adjustments as a result of the rights issue and dividend adjustment shares.

