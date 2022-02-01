Global Teleradiology Market Research Report 2022-2027 - Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teleradiology Increase in Internet Penetration Shaping End Users Purchase Behaviour

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teleradiology Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report considers the present scenario of the teleradiology market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Radiology is one of the segments that adopt digital technology in a faster phase than other healthcare segments. Medical imaging is one of the largely researched fields. Nines, one of the teleradiology companies in 2020, received the US FDA clearance for its Nines AI medical device, which supports the automated radiological review of CT Head images. This helps them to indicate the possible presence of various time-critical and life-threatening indications, intracranial indications.

The services segment dominated the market accounting and demand for the services across the globe. The primary revenue generation for this happens through the service provided for the clients. Larger hospitals directly partner with the teleradiology service providers and completely take care of teleradiology services across the clock and increase patient access.

In the global teleradiology market, North America accounted for the share of 50%. Radiology and cardiology are the two leading teleradiology and telehealth applications in the region.

Philips plans to build its teleradiology services platform based on the US company Direct Radiology. This company plans to scale the support to radiologists globally.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teleradiology Increase in Internet Penetration Shaping End Users Purchase Behaviour

Increased Outsourcing of Teleradiology Services

Increased Adoption of Telehealth

Shortage of Radiologists

Shift Toward Digitalization in Radiology

Increasing Demand for Nighthawk & Speciality Modalities

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Prominent Vendors

Koninklijke Philips

Radiology partners

Teleradiology solution

Other Prominent Vendors

Agfa

Cloudex Radiology

Cerner

Doctor Net

Everlight Radiology

FUJIFILM

Matrix Imaging Solutions

Medweb

Medica

Mayfair

Nautilus Medical

NightHawk Radiology

Nines

NucleusHealth

Nextrad

ONRAD

RamSoft

Radmedic

Real Rads

Speciality Teleradiology

Siemens Healthineers

Telediagnosis Solutions

Telerad Tech

Telemedicine Clinic

Telediagnosys Solutions

USARAD.COM

Vesta Teleradiology

Voyager Imaging

WebRad

4Ways Healthcare

5C Network

