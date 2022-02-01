Global Battery Separators Market to Gain from Rising Demand for Smart Electronic Devices, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global battery separators market is projected to gain impetus from an increasing demand for smart electronic devices and rising automotive revenues. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Battery Separators Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Lithium-ion, Lead Acid, Others), By Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Others), By End-Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report further states that a rise in the demand for electric vehicles to reduce emission of carbon is likely to contribute to the battery separators market growth in the coming years. Additionally, rapid urbanization and industrialization combined with the upgradation of lithium-ion batteries are expected to drive the market demand.

The report answers numerous questions, primarily which segments and regions to focus on in the upcoming years for prioritizing investments and efforts. It examines the competitive developments, namely, contracts, expansions, acquisitions, new product launches, and mergers. Also, it provides detailed information regarding the battery separators market trends, drivers, hindrances, competitive landscape, and challenges.

COVID-19 Impact-

The global pandemic has plummeted the growth of several industries and markets, including the biogas market. The lockdowns, social distancing norms, and curfews have caused massive disturbances in the operations and the supply chain networks. Delayed projects, unavailability of raw materials, reduced available workforce, etc., are stagnating the growth of the market. The global impact of the COVID-19 crisis is expected to gradually fade away as nations are trying to return to pre-pandemic levels. It is uncertain to say how long the situation may persist this way. Nonetheless, our research report’s in-depth analysis will help you gain an exhaustive understanding of this niche market.

Regional Insights:

Rising Waste Production in the U.S. Drives Market in North America

Regionally, North America is anticipated to grow considerably in the global waste to energy market during the forecast period. Among countries in this region, the U.S. produces the maximum waste and the country is putting conscious efforts to convert this waste into different forms of energy such as heat and electricity. Apart from North America, Europe is also expected to expand as countries such as Denmark and Sweden have been successful in generating a vast amount of energy from waste.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow considerably in the forecast years. This is primarily on account of the extensive use of waste to energy incinerators in the region. Countries in this region are actively adopting incineration technology to convert waste into energy. Presently, Japan is leading in Asia Pacific. This is followed by India, UAE, and China. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are driving the market in regions such as India and China.

Ever-increasing Demand for Battery Materials to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The battery separators market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the market owing to a rise in the demand for battery materials in developing nations, such as India and China.

Europe is set to exhibit immense growth in the market due to the increasing number of subsidies provided by the government. These subsidies are related to electric vehicle manufacturing which is expected to surge the demand for battery separators. At present, the region is considered to be a renowned hub for automobile production. It has created various opportunities and opened several avenues for the OEM market.

The Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI) in North America is a multi-government strategy that is implemented to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles. Latin America is expected to grow astonishingly due to the expansion of automotive industry in Mexico and Brazil. It is projected to propel the sales of electric vehicle in this region. The Middle East and Africa are likely to showcase considerable growth in the coming years due to a rise in the investments on sustainable, clean, and smart development projects.

Umicore to Acquire Freeport Cobalt’s Cobalt Refining and Cathode Precursor Activities

Umicore, a multinational materials technology company, based in Belgium, declared that it will acquire cathode precursor and cobalt refining activities of Freeport Cobalt in Kokkola, Finland in May 2019. The total cost of the deal is USD 150 Million. The value of the working capital will be taken over at closing of the transaction which was approximately USD 40 Million in March. The entire transaction will be carried out on a debt and cash free basis. It is projected to end by 2019 and the funding will be initiated from the company’s existing credit facilities. Freeport Cobalt is a renowned provider of mine-to-market solution for cobalt products. Umicore has not acquired the latter’s ceramics & pigments, fine powders, catalysts, and chemical activities that are located at the same venue.

