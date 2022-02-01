New York, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top 10 Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223766/?utm_source=GNW

)), By Region, By Top 10 Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F



United States consumer electronics and appliances market stood at USD136.42 billion in 2020 and is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to achieve a market value of USD164.58 billion by 2026F. The market growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of modern consumer electronics and appliances. A surge in demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics and appliances like smartphones, laptops, computers, cameras, televisions, speakers, etc., further drives the growth of the United States consumer electronics and appliances market in the upcoming five years. Increasing research and technologically advanced offerings in the existing appliances and innovating new models are also supporting the growth of the United States consumer electronics and appliances market in the next five years. Consistent launch of innovative and technologically advanced products from the growing number of market players is also anticipated to further substantiate the growth of the United States consumer electronics and appliances market in the future five years. The increasing popularity of audio and visual equipment, and further proliferation of wireless technologies such as near field communications (NFC), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, are also influencing consumer preferences towards purchasing modern consumer electronics and appliances, thus substantiating the growth of the United States consumer electronics and appliances market in the forecast years, until 2026.

The United States consumer electronics and appliances market is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, regional analysis, top 10 leading states analysis, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is further fragmented into audio visual equipment, home appliances, kitchen appliances, and personal care appliances.



Audio visual appliances sub-segment is anticipated to account for the majority of revenue share generation of the market in the upcoming five years and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of increasing demand for appliances like television, laptop, smartphones, speakers, smartwatch, earphones/headphones, etc. Rising disposable income flooded the market with recent launches from the global brands, increasing dependency on the consumer electronics like laptop, smartphones, smart watches, etc., further supports the growth of the United States consumer electronics and appliances market in the future five years.

The major players operating in the United States consumer electronics and appliances market are Apple Inc., LG Electronics USA, Inc., Samsung Electronics America, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, XIAOMI CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation, AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., ATL International LLC (Koninklijke Philips N.V.). These companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United States consumer electronics and appliances market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States consumer electronics and appliances market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the United States consumer electronics and appliances market based on the type, application, distribution channel, region, top 10 leading states and company.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States consumer electronics and appliances market.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States consumer electronics and appliances market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the United States consumer electronics and appliances market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States consumer electronics and appliances market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the United States consumer electronics and appliances market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the United States.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the United States.

The analyst calculated the market size of the United States consumer electronics and appliances market using a top-down approach in the overall market, and bottom-up approach in the regional market, wherein data for various segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them by analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Consumer electronics and appliances manufacturers/suppliers/distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to consumer electronics and appliances market.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the United States consumer electronics and appliances market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Type:

o Audio Visual Equipment

o Home Appliances

o Kitchen Appliances

o Personal Care Appliances

• United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Commercial

• United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Electronic and Specialty Retailers

o Hypermarket/ Supermarket

o Online Channels

o Others

• United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Region:

o South

o West

o Mid-West

o North-East

• United States Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Top 10 Leading States:

o California

o Texas

o Florida

o New York

o Pennsylvania

o Illinois

o Ohio

o Georgia

o North Carolina

o Michigan



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States consumer electronics and appliances market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223766/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________