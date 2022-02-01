New York, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Tissue Paper Market, By Product, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top 10 States, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223767/?utm_source=GNW

United States tissue paper market stood at USD11.51 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach a market value of USD14.63 billion by 2026F. The market is expected to grow on account of increasing awareness among the population regarding hygiene maintenance. Increasing demand for various kinds of tissue paper for its multiple usages in the household, personal care, hygiene maintenance, etc., is further driving the growth of the United States tissue paper market in the upcoming five years. Increasing population of the country, rising disposable income, rapidly growing options, and growing number of market players in the industry are some of the major factors supporting the growth of the United States tissue paper market in the next five years. Currently, the market players are focusing on the development of biodegradable and recyclable tissue paper and its related products. Recyclable and biodegradable tissue papers are also beneficial for the environment, thus satisfying the rising concerns regarding cutting trees for the production of paper and further substantiating the growth of the United States tissue paper market in the future five years. Moreover, growing demand from the end-user sector further aid the United States tissue paper market growth in the forecast years through 2026.



The United States tissue paper market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, end user, top 10 leading states analysis, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on product, the market is further segmented into toilet paper, kitchen towel, facial tissues, napkins, and others like wipes, decorative tissue, etc.



The toilet paper segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of increasing consumption in the country along with the increasing concerns among the population regarding safety and hygiene. Kitchen towel is also expected to register significant growth in the next five years due to increased usage of kitchen towels in the modern household.



Some of the major players operating in the United States tissue paper market are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Sofidel America Corp., Von Drehle Corporation, First Quality Tissue LLC, and OASIS TISSUE, LLC. Companies are continuously releasing new products to be competitive in the market and focusing on marketing and advertising related to innovation and a better understanding of population mobility and growth are areas where the sector needs to invest more to rekindle growth.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading tissue paper companies across the United States.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the company personnel were also enquired about their key products, prices of products and competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product, end user, distribution channel and regional presence of all major tissue paper companies across the country.



The analyst calculated the United States tissue paper market size using a top-down approach, where manufacturers’ value share data for various segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, World Bank, International Trade Centre, United States Census Bureau, press releases, industry magazines, industry reports, news dailies, credible paid databases and proprietary databases were also studied by the analyst.



