NordPass Business launches new feature: mandatory multi-factor authentication

LONDON, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass Business , a password management solution for businesses of any size, has introduced an important new feature: mandatory multi-factor authentication (MFA) .



From now on, in addition to entering their email address and password, NordPass Business customers will need to verify their identity through an authenticator app. Every organization can choose whether they want to implement this feature. However, MFA is highly recommended by security experts.

Why is MFA important?

“According to our research , many people still use incredibly weak passwords, not only for their personal accounts , but also for work-related ones, too. This is a highly dangerous habit, and MFA, an additional security layer, could improve the security of such accounts,” says Gerald Kasulis, head of business and channel operations at NordPass .

A study of business password habits revealed that even the largest businesses in various industries still choose weak passwords for their corporate accounts. For example, the top password among some of the largest financial companies in the world was simply “password.”

In addition, enabling MFA will mean that NordPass credentials will be useless in the wrong hands. With phishing rates on the rise globally, there’s always a risk that an employee will fall for such a scheme and accidentally give away their NordPass user or master password. With MFA, these two passwords will essentially be useless. Only the person with access to the authenticator app will be able to log in.

A new product tier: NordPass for MSP

Recently, NordPass Business released another solution — NordPass for MSP . It’s a password management solution that enables managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver a powerful and easy-to-use tool to their customers.

NordPass for MSP is a state-of-the-art solution that grants MSPs a full management option that allows them to manage and closely monitor multiple clients simultaneously from a single centralized admin panel.

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

