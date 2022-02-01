Canada Construction Equipment Market Size To Reach A Revenue Of USD 4.85 Billion and a Volume Of 39,484 Units By 2027

New York, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Canada Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223308/?utm_source=GNW

85 Billion and a Volume Of 39,484 Units By 2027, Growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 4.45% By Volume During 2021-2027



• Canada’s construction equipment market was valued at USD 3.8 billion and is forecasted will reach USD 4.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.45% during 2021-2027. Canada’s earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth during the forecasted period

• According to the building & construction authority Canada, public sector projects will drive the demand for the construction equipment industry, which accounted for 64% of the total demand in 2021 due to the government’s affordable housing programs.



• 19 green infrastructure and water distribution projects received a joint funding investment of over USD 29 million by the federal and provincial governments.

• Increased automated safety features added to recent cranes may provide market players with significant changes in the future in the Canadian construction machinery manufacturing industry.



• Canada’s earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth through 2027 owing to the factors such as growth in the transportation sector. Also, deteriorating infrastructure in Canada with bridges with a length of at least 2 meters in Canada will be considered old.

• Rapid urbanization drives the market of road roller. The increasing connectivity of roads between cities, towns, and locals has raised the demand for road rollers in the Canadian market.



Market segmentation by Type



• Earth Moving Equipment

o Excavator

o Backhoe Loader

o Motor Grader

o Other Earth Moving Equipment

• Road Construction Equipment

o Asphalt Paver

o Road Roller

• Material Handling Equipment

• Crane

• Forklift

• Telescopic Handler

• Arial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc.)



• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Others



• The key players in Canada’s construction equipment market are Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Kobelco, Volvo Construction Equipment, Kubota Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Liebherr, and SANY Group.

• Caterpillar announced the acquisition of Weir’s Oil & Gas business, now SPM Oil & Gas, in 2020 to expand its global presence to serve its Oil & Gas customers.



• Caterpillar

• Komatsu

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• Kobelco

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• Kubota Group

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries

• Liebherr

• SANY Group



• Linamar

• Tadano

• Oshkosh access equipment (JLG)

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry



