Ultrasound Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market in France to Reach $522.36 Million by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the France ultrasound infertility diagnosis and treatment market was pegged at $336.54 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $522.36 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in infertility rate, technological advancements in ultrasound-guided infertility diagnosis, surge in disposable income, and rise in awareness about infertility treatment have boosted the growth of the France ultrasound infertility diagnosis and treatment market. However, high cost of infertility diagnosis and treatment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in trend of fertility tourism is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Impact of Covid-19 on Ultrasound Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market:

The Covid-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the market growth as a large number of clinics and hospitals needed to boost hospital capacity for Covid-19 patients and non-essential processes faced a backlog.

Infertility diagnostic procedures, suspension of elective surgeries, and embryo transfer procedures were canceled during the pandemic.

However, availability of vaccines and high immunization rate across the globe is expected to increase the market growth.

The report segments the France ultrasound infertility diagnosis and treatment market on the basis of care pathway and end user.

Based on care pathway, the treatment monitoring segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the infertility diagnostics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the private fertility clinics segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the market. However, the public hospital with infertility department segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The France ultrasound infertility diagnosis and treatment market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Amp Center St Roch, American Hospital of Paris, Centre Chirugical (Pierre Cherest Clinic), Amp Natecia Lyon, Hospital Cochin, Fertility Center-Parsi East, Maternité Des Bluets - Hospital Pierre Rouquès, Hospital Group Diaconesses Croix Saint-Simon, Pointgyn-Pleasure, and Ramsay Healthcare Limited (Clinique De La Muette).

