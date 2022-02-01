Global Family Office Market Outlook Report 2022-2026: Opportunities in Disruptive Technologies Such as AI & Blockchain & Strengthening Sustainable Investments

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Family Office Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for an alternative asset class which includes hedge funds and private equity shares is expected to grow with a share of 49.96% during the forecast period 2020-2026 and is expected to surge at a growth rate of 6.90%.

The growing number of UHNWIs (private wealth advisory firms) are driving the demand for family office services. Today, wealthy families rely on family offices to manage their wealth as they hold fragile trust in private banks and increasingly prefer family offices.

However, the business encounters many regulatory, technological, and operational challenges that are expected to hamper the market's growth. Direct investments are stand-alone investments and have good returns compared to private equity.

More than 65% of high-net-worth individuals invest their funds through direct investments. It helps the market grow diverse across the globe and allows them to leverage their investments.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Due to the growing technology and digital services, family offices provide services digitally such as a virtual family office. VFO can either be a single office where the family looks forwards to the out-source of a family office in order to have low staff and high flexibility.

MFO demand offers greater opportunities for career development, and exposure to various planning situations can foster the development and sharing of best practices with all clients, which can collectively improve results and outcomes in the market.

Embedded family office markets are highly operated in India as Indians believe their financial conversations are confidential and prefer close advisors to manage their wealth. Thereby, expecting a boom in the number of embedded offices with an increase in entrepreneurs and family offices is driving the embedded family office market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominates the family office market with more than 92,000 wealthy individuals. The US alone contributes to half the global UHNWIs with more than 89,000 individuals. North America holds nearly two-third of family offices globally, where investments are made through SFOs and MFOs.

Key countries such as Italy, France, Germany, the UK, and Spain, Western Europe account for the majority of the share of the family office market in Europe in terms of revenue. The family office market in Western Europe is mainly driven by traditional family businesses that invest in multiplying their wealth and hold their family legacy and values through their mission.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Bayshore Global Management is the family office of Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, and Anne Wojcicki his spouse. Bayshore Global Management manages more than USD 30 billion of family assets. The family office also runs the Brin Wojcicki Foundation, donating to charitable donations and supporting human rights.

The Bezos is the family office of the billionaire, with a vision to provide equal opportunity to the young generation and contribute to society. Over two decades, the organization has started multiple programs connecting many people through work and helping thousands of young people discover the purpose of fulfilling the family office market.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. is a private investment entity that holds the assets of William H. Gates III. It is a group of investment professionals with vast investment experience where the investment manager considers the client's interest and designs the client's particular needs and objectives. The organization's mission is to protect and enhance the client's financial well-being.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cost Of Running A Family Office

7.3 Services Provided By Family Offices

7.3.1 Financial Planning

7.3.2 Strategy

7.3.3 Governance

7.3.4 Advisory

7.4 Investments By Family Offices

7.4.1 Co-Investments

7.5 Impact Of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Disruptive Technology: AI & Blockchain

8.2 Strengthening Sustainable Investments



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Number Of Billionaires Across The Globe

9.2 Growing Investments In Hedge Funds To Avoid Sec Regulations

9.3 Increasing Investments In Venture Capital



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Regulatory Restraint

10.2 Operational Restraint

10.3 Technical Restraint



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 Demand Highlights

11.1.2 High-Net-Worth Forecasts Providing Growth Opportunities

11.1.3 Future Insights

11.2 Focus Of Family Offices On Asset Class Investments

11.2.1 Performance Of Private Equity

11.2.2 Appeal For Venture Capital

11.2.3 Technology Being The Most Preferred For Investments

11.2.4 Real Estate

11.2.5 Sustainable Investments

11.2.6 Impact Investments

11.2.7 Shift Toward Philanthropic Investments

11.3 Future Of Wealth Management

11.4 Market Size & Forecast

11.5 Five Forces Analysis



12 Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Multi-Family Office

12.4 Single-Family Office

12.5 Embedded Family Office



13 Asset Classification

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Alternative Assets

13.4 Traditional Assets

13.5 Precious Metals

13.6 Art & Artifacts



14 Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Geographic Overview

