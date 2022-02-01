France's construction equipment market is expected to reach USD 15,319.1 million and a volume of 48,898 units by 2027

New York, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "France Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223313/?utm_source=GNW

1 million and a volume of 48,898 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.55% by volume during 2022-2028.



MARKET INSIGHTS



• Renovation of public infrastructure and government buildings supports earthmoving equipment growth in France’s construction equipment market.

• The preparation for Olympic Games-2024 in Paris and The Grand Paris project driving construction equipment sales.

• In 2022, investments in new mining projects (particularly in primary mineral resources such as antimony, tungsten, and gold) are likely to grow construction equipment in the mining industry substantially.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT



• In 2020, there were 3,304 active quarries in mainland and overseas France, which is likely to increase significantly in 2022 as new mining projects are in the pipeline.

• The France government mainly focuses on the supply chain and climate change; hence projects such as port development projects, renewable energy projects, etc., are creating a substantial demand for construction equipment by others.

• The increasing focus on infrastructure and development of highways and road redevelopment projects will significantly impact the growth of France’s road construction equipment market.



FRANCE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

• The demand in France’s excavator market is increasing rapidly due to several infrastructure projects such as Grand Paris Express (USD 40.2 billion), Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Village (USD 3.9 billion), etc., introduced by France government.

• The growing investments in building and civil engineering such as University Campus, University of Paris-Sud (USD 319.5 million) are driving the need for the excavator market in France. This is because these are the ideal machinery for construction projects given their bulky structure, which can be used for digging, lifting hefty objects, landscaping, and demolition.



Market Segmentation by Moving Equipment



• Earth Moving Equipment

o Excavator

o Backhoe Loader

o Motor Grader

o Other Earth Moving Equipment

• Road Construction Equipment

o Asphalt Paver

o Road Roller

• Material Handling Equipment

o Crane

o Forklift and Telescopic Handler

o Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)



Market Segmentation by Application



• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Others



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key players in France construction equipment market are Caterpillar, Liebherr, Komatsu, Kubota, Volvo Construction Equipment, JCB, SANY, Hitachi, John Deere & Company, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

• In October 2021, Volvo launched Volvo Prototype LX03: The Intelligent Future of Construction.

• In 2020, JCB launched its first hydrogen fueled-based excavator.



Major Vendors



• Caterpillar

• Liebherr

• Komatsu

• Kubota

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• JCB

• SANY

• Hitachi

• John Deere & Company

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)



Other Prominent Vendors



• Yanmar

• Manitou

• Haulotte Group

• Kobelco Construction Machinery

• FAYAT Group



Distributor Profiles



• Mini BTP

• GMS

• Wirtgen Group

• Teramat

• Bouchard Manutention

• France TP Services



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the size of the France construction equipment market?

2. What are the latest technologies in the France construction machinery market?

3. Who are the key players in France construction equipment industry?

4. What are the factors driving the growth of France construction equipment market?

5. What are the different types of construction equipment covered in the report?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223313/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________