LED Lighting, Energy Systems and Project Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q3 Investor Call Wed. Feb. 9th at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and system maintenance, will host a conference call and webcast to review its fiscal 2022 third quarter results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. CT. Orion plans to release its results prior to the market open that morning.



Webcast/Call Details Date / Time: Wednesday, February 9th at 10:00 a.m. ET Call Dial-In: Dial (877) 754-5294 or (678) 894-3013 for international Webcast / Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e4f2dbid Audio Replay: (855) 859-2056, ID# 5728078 (available shortly after call through 2/16/22)

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

