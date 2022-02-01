Veeco Receives Multi-Tool Order From Leader in Optoelectronic Components for Advanced Photonics Applications

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc . (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that a leading manufacturer of optoelectronic components has ordered multiple Lumina® Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) Systems for production of leading-edge photonics applications. The customer currently operates multiple Veeco MOCVD platforms, as well as other Veeco technologies.



“Following a successful evaluation, the superior performance of the Lumina platform has now been fully validated with several follow-on-orders for use in high-volume manufacturing,” commented Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Veeco’s Senior Vice President, Product Management. “The Lumina system is built on over 20 years of high volume MOCVD expertise and carries on the proven performance of our core TurboDisc® technology. To enable advanced photonics devices, leading companies depend on superior film quality, exceptional uniformity, repeatability and low defectivity with unmatched cost of ownership that Lumina delivers.”

At the heart of the Lumina system is Veeco’s industry leading MOCVD TurboDisc technology which features excellent uniformity and low defectivity over long campaigns for exceptional yield and flexibility. In addition, Veeco’s proprietary technology drives uniform injection and thermal control for excellent thickness and compositional uniformity. Providing a seamless wafer size transition, the system is capable of depositing high quality arsenic phosphide (As/P) epitaxial layers on wafers up to eight inches in diameter. The Lumina system allows users to customize their systems for maximum value in delivering microLEDs, LEDs, edge-emitting lasers and VCSELs in high-volume production.

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

