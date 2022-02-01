Anthony Reynolds Succeeds Kevin Parker as CEO at HireVue

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue , the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, and text-enabled recruiting tools today announced the appointment of Anthony Reynolds as Chief Executive Officer. Reynolds succeeds Kevin Parker, who is retiring and stepping down as CEO & Chairman of the Board in this planned transition. He will continue to serve HireVue in an ongoing executive advisory role.



“It’s been a great honor and privilege to work with such an extraordinary team and together transform HireVue into the market leader it is today. I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together for our customers, driving a faster, fairer hiring process for enterprises around the globe said Parker. I also know HireVue’s very best days are still ahead and I remain fully committed to the company’s success and its incredible potential. Anthony’s purpose-driven approach is a perfect fit for the company as it continues its mission to democratize hiring while moving to the next stage in its evolution.”

Reynolds brings over 20 years of leadership experience in enterprise SaaS, leading large cross-functional teams across multiple geographies. Most recently, Anthony was the CEO of Altify; a cloud-based software company focused on customer revenue optimization. Prior to Altify, Anthony has held senior leadership positions at companies including Anaplan, SAP, and Business Objects.

“I’m incredibly excited to lead HireVue during this next stage of its growth. An unprecedented labor market has made finding, hiring, and retaining employees one of the largest challenges global organizations currently face. HireVue has paved a new way for companies to quickly find and hire talent with its pioneering video interviewing offering; now with its transformation into a platform that also supports text and chatbot-enabled recruiting, it has become a market leader in talent experience, serving some of the world’s most innovative companies,” said Reynolds. “The company has seen a greater than 60% increase in daily interview volumes from pre-COVID levels, underscoring the importance of digital hiring solutions in today’s rapidly changing environment. I’m excited to work closely with our teams at HireVue, as well as our customers and partners, as we help them deliver an extraordinary hiring experience.”

“During his tenure Kevin has taken HireVue from a leader in video interviewing to a full talent platform provider of VI, assessments & conversational AI,” said Ashley Evans, HireVue Board Member & Partner at Carlyle. “An extraordinary leader in his own right, Anthony Reynolds is poised to deftly guide HireVue and its customers toward new opportunities that meet the hiring demands of today’s global economy.”

