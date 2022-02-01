GreenBox POS to Present At Winter Wonderland Vitual Conference – Best Ideas From The Buyside, February 8-11 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company today announced that management will present at the Winter Wonderland Virtual Conference - Best Ideas From The Buyside taking place February 8-11, 2022.



Ben Errez, Chairman, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation to discuss GreenBox’s rapidly expanding blockchain based payment processing business, its upcoming stablecoin spin-off and its strategy to play an integral role in the digital payments landscape.

Winter Wonderland Conference – Best Ideas From the Buyside

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: Register here: Link

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Winter Wonderland Conference or to schedule a one-on-one, please visit https://microcaprodeo.com/

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

GRBX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us