Constellium to Host Analyst Day on April 6, 2022

PARIS, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that it will host an Analyst Day on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.



Analysts and institutional investors are invited to attend a series of presentations by members of the Constellium management team, to be followed by a tour of Constellium’s recycling center and rolling facility in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available at https://www.constellium.com/investors.

Space for the event is limited and advanced registration is required. To register, click https://www.constellium.com/2022-analyst-day or contact Constellium Investor Relations at investor-relations@constellium.com.

An agenda and webcast details will follow.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €4.9 billion of revenue in 2020.

Jason Hershiser – Investor Relations Delphine Dahan-Kocher – External Communications Phone: +1 443 988 0600 Phone: +1 443 420 7860 Investor-relations@constellium.com delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com







