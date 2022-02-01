MasterControl Announces New Leadership Positions as the Company Continues Its Brisk Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, a digital platform that enables life sciences and regulated companies to develop, manufacture and commercialize life-changing products, today announced three new executive roles and three promotions. In the new executive roles, Alex Kaplunov was hired as chief technology officer (CTO), Andrew Kimball was hired as executive vice president of customer expansion, and Matthew Tenney was hired as general counsel. Tyler Jacox was promoted to chief information security officer (CISO), Sue Marchant was promoted to senior vice president of product and Erin Wright was promoted to vice president of product.



MasterControl closed out 2021 with over $100M annual recurring revenue (ARR) and more than 1000 customers worldwide. This represents over 30% year over year revenue growth for the company. These six leadership positions secure the talent necessary to continue that trajectory.

Kaplunov has an extensive background in building SaaS products and has over 10 years' experience in various executive positions at companies such Open Raven, Venafi, HP Fortify, HDS Global, and Biospectal. Through these experiences, Kaplunov leveraged his expertise in SaaS product management, engineering, and cyber security in the data and life-sciences industry. Kaplunov was attracted to MasterControl because of the company’s mission of bringing life-changing products to more people sooner as well as the culture which values teamwork and a feeling of community in the workplace. He is excited to work with a dedicated team and bring industry defining technology that will drive the next generation of products based on intelligent insights.

Kimball is focused on continuing to drive MasterControl’s customer expansion efforts by aligning product innovation to customer value. He brings more than 12 years of leadership experience to this role from transformational SaaS companies such as Adobe, Domo and InsideSales.com. Kimball offers a unique customer success strategy that is centered on building strong partnerships between MasterControl and its customers allowing both entities to innovate together.

Tenney, hired as general counsel, worked for 10 years at the Salt Lake City law firm Parr Brown Gee & Loveless, helping corporate clients with mergers and acquisitions, public company compliance obligations, and commercial contracting and licensing. After joining Pluralsight in 2015 and building out the legal department leading up to its IPO in 2018, Tenney moved to Rocket Lawyer and helped create an innovative legal-services product for individuals and small-business customers. Tenney looks forward to helping MasterControl through its next stages of growth, driving its legal compliance activities, and advising the company's executives and broader team on key legal issues.

Jacox will take on the new role of CISO from his previous role as director of information security. As a steward to safeguard sensitive information for its customers, MasterControl has created this position to manage information security in a continuously evolving landscape. Jacox brings extensive experience, including 14 years in the military serving as a member of the cyber protection team and three years working for the National Security Administration (NSA). Jacox believes that information security is a business driver for MasterControl, enabling the company to move at the pace of its customers while identifying and treating security risks.

Marchant is excited to lead MasterControl's talented team of professionals as they work to develop the next generation of data and AI infused solutions for life science and manufacturing companies. Her experience in product management leadership will help to accelerate the development of innovative new solutions that will have a significant impact on our customers' ability to deliver their products to the market more safely and efficiently. Marchant is looking forward to leading and empowering MasterControl’s Product Management and UX teams as they bring these exciting new products to life.

Wright, taking on the role of vice president of product, is focused on bringing the voice of the customer to the forefront of MasterControl’s product development. Wright knows MasterControl customers are also amazing partners, and she values their wonderful insights into the product. Wright believes that as MasterControl continues providing cutting-edge solutions to the life sciences industry, incorporating the voice of the customer and continually delighting them will be a key to its success.

When talking about these new hires and promotions, Alicia Garcia, chief culture officer at MasterControl says, "Each brings a level of expertise to lead critical functions as MasterControl continues to expand their quality and manufacturing solutions for the life sciences industry.”

“It’s been a strong year for MasterControl,” said Jon Beckstrand, CEO of MasterControl. “We are looking forward to this group’s leadership in their respective areas to support our growth objectives and build on our customer values.”

In addition to continued financial success, the company launched MasterControl Insights in October 2021. The new product is designed to help customers quickly evaluate data for better decision-making. Specifically built for quality and manufacturing professionals in highly regulated industries, MasterControl Insights provides users with the ability to analyze, visualize, and action quality and operational data. The product sets a powerful base for more advanced data analysis using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hurst

MasterControl

jhurst@mastercontrol.com

+1-801-560-9608