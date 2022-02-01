Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market Worth $42.56 Billion by 2029 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market by Type (Primary, Secondary), Clonality (Monoclonal, Polyclonal), Technique (WB, Rapid Test, IHC, IP), Conjugate, Application (Dengue, Malaria, Hepatitis, HIV, E. coli, Tuberculosis, Pneumonia, Cancer), and End User – Global Forecasts to 2029”, published by Meticulous Research®, the diagnostic specialty antibodies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022–2029 to reach $42.56 Billion by 2029.

Diagnostic antibodies are used in the diagnosis of various diseases. It is widely used in detecting cancer, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and pregnancy. The rising incidences of diseases worldwide and their burden on the economy are the key factors contributing to the growth of this market.

As per the WHO estimates, as of April 2021, deaths due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) accounted for 71% of total deaths globally. The WHO also states that cancer, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes are the leading causes of non-infectious disease deaths globally.

Apart from the high burden of diseases globally, the significant number of active research studies and clinical trials with diagnostic antibodies and product approvals of test kits containing diagnostic antibodies are other factors driving the growth of this market.

In addition, the high prevalence of diseases in emerging countries and initiatives by various public and private organizations providing funding for disease diagnosis to eradicate infectious diseases are expected to offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Diagnostic Antibody Market

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the diagnostic antibodies market diversely. The surge in COVID-19 cases created an urgent demand for diagnosis. The pandemic significantly increased the demand for antibody-based kits due to its capability to provide quick results compared to other testing methods. Several public and private organizations were actively involved in promoting antibody test kits for mass testing, which contributed to the market growth. In addition to this, the regulatory authorities globally are actively providing emergency approval to the antibody-based test kits. Such initiatives have positively impacted the growth of this market.

However, temporary supply chain disruption was observed due to the implementation of nationwide lockdowns by governments worldwide. The supply chain disruptions led to a shortage of test kits for diagnosis, which temporarily hampered market growth.

Diagnostic Antibodies Market Overview

The diagnostic specialty antibody market is segmented based on type (primary, secondary), clonality (monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, recombinant antibodies), technique (Western Blot (WB), Rapid Test, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Immunoprecipitation (IP), Immunocytochemistry (ICC), other techniques), conjugate (conjugated, unconjugated), application (infectious diseases [parasitic diseases: dengue, chikungunya, malaria, and other parasitic diseases], [blood borne diseases: hepatitis, HIV, and other blood borne diseases] [gastrointestinal diseases: salmonellosis, E. coli infections, and other gastrointestinal diseases], [respiratory diseases: COVID-19, tuberculosis, pneumonia, influenza, and other respiratory diseases], oncology, blood group typing, pregnancy detection, and other applications), end user (diagnostic test kit manufacturers and academic and research institutes), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on type, the diagnostic specialty antibody market is segmented into primary antibodies and secondary antibodies. The primary antibodies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. Primary antibodies are preferred over secondary antibodies, as these antibodies are mandatorily required in every assay. Also, primary antibodies can recognize post-translational modifications (PTMs), such as phosphorylation, glycosylation, methylation, or acetylation, which further contributes to its demand in the market. Furthermore, the use of primary antibodies in research studies and regulatory approvals of primary antibody-based test kits drive their market demand.

Based on clonality, the monoclonal segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the market in 2022. Key factors attributed to the higher adoption of monoclonal antibodies are high sensitivity and specificity in diagnosis procedures, the regulatory approvals and product launches of test kits containing monoclonal antibodies, and the launch of monoclonal antibodies for diagnostic procedures. However, the recombinant antibody segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Recombinant antibodies can be produced in a shorter duration than other clonal antibodies. These antibodies are more cost-effective and offer a better affinity to bind to the target antigen. Moreover, recombinant antibodies eliminate the problems associated with hybridomas, which further contributes to its demand in the market.

Based on technique, the diagnostic specialty antibodies market is segmented into western blot, ELISA, rapid test, immunohistochemistry, immunoprecipitation, immunocytochemistry, and others. The ELISA segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. However, the rapid test segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid tests provide faster results and are more cost-effective than ELISA, western blot, and other techniques. These factors contribute to the high demand for rapid tests. Furthermore, the promotion of rapid tests by public organizations is expected to boost its demand in the market.

Based on conjugate, the market is segmented into conjugated antibodies and unconjugated antibodies. The unconjugated antibodies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. Unconjugated antibodies offer high affinity and flexibility in assays compared to conjugated antibodies. In addition, the increasing demand for the development of secondary antibody conjugates is expected to boost demand for unconjugated antibodies in the market.

Based on application, the infectious diseases segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall diagnostic antibody market in 2022. The high prevalence of infectious diseases, such as dengue, HIV, influenza, tuberculosis, sepsis, and the initiatives by public and private organizations for early disease testing are the factors driving the market growth of this segment. The growing trend of self-testing kits for testing infectious diseases has further promoted the growth of this segment. However, the oncology segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR by 2029. The key factor for the growth of this segment is attributed to the rising incidences of cancer. Furthermore, the product approval of antibody-based kits for cancer and funding for cancer diagnosis are other factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, the diagnostic test kit manufacturers segment is estimated to hold the larger share of the market in 2022. The growing trend of self-testing kits, the high burden of infectious and chronic diseases, and regulatory approval of diagnostic test kits are key factors driving the growth of this segment. In addition, the initiatives by various organizations promoting mass testing of infectious diseases further contribute to the market growth of this segment.

Geographically, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global diagnostic antibody market in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The U.S. is estimated to be the largest shareholding market in North America in 2022. The research funding for diseases, such as cancer and AIDS by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), emergency use authorization (EUA) by the U.S. FDA for test kits containing antibodies, and the rising incidences of diseases, such as cancer and COVID-19, are some factors boosting the market growth in the U.S. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The high market growth rate is attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases and the increasing incidences of unintended pregnancies in the region. In addition, factors such as funding availability for improving diagnosis and the rising number of government initiatives to eradicate infectious diseases, developments in the market, including product approvals and distribution agreements for antibody-based test kits, have further boosted the growth of this market in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global diagnostic antibody market are Abcam plc (U.K.), F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Creative Diagnostics (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (U.S.), Novus Biologicals, LLC (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Type

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Clonality

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Recombinant

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Technique

Western Blot

Rapid Test

ELISA

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Immunoprecipitation

Immunocytochemistry

Others

(Other techniques include immunofluorescence, flow cytometry, in situ hybridization, dot blot, radioimmunoassay, and others)

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Conjugate

Conjugated Antibodies

Unconjugated Antibodies

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Application

Infectious Diseases Parasitic Diseases Dengue Chikungunya Malaria Other Parasitic Diseases

(Note: Other parasitic diseases include leishmaniasis and zika, among others) Blood Borne Diseases Hepatitis HIV Other Blood Borne Diseases

(Note: Other blood borne diseases include syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea, among others) Gastrointestinal Diseases (GI Diseases) Salmonellosis Coli Other GI diseases

(Note: Other GI diseases include cholera, Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), and campylobacteriosis, among others) Respiratory Diseases COVID-19 Influenza Tuberculosis (TB) Pneumonia Other Respiratory Diseases

(Note: Other respiratory diseases include strep infections, pertussis, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), among others) Other Infectious Diseases

(Note: Other infectious diseases include sepsis, rubella, impetigo, and others)

Oncology

Blood Group Typing

Pregnancy Detection

Others

(Note: Other applications include Alzheimer’s, autoimmune diseases and cardiac diseases, diabetes, and others)

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by End User

Diagnostic Test Kit Manufacturers

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

