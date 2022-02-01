Marias Technology to Open Second Office

COVINGTON, Ohio, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, has announced it will open an office in Sidney, Ohio. This new office will serve as a complement to its corporate office in Covington. Marias is currently undertaking an initiative to double its workforce. Due to this rapid need for new employees, Marias has chosen to expand into areas outside of Covington and hire at multiple locations.



“Marias continues to see unprecedented growth,” said R. Christopher Haines, President and CEO of Marias Technology. “While hiring new employees and growing our presence in Covington will always be a priority, the rate at which we need to grow our team dictates that we look at hiring in parallel in a different region.”

Marias expects to have the Sidney office up and running in the first quarter of 2022 and will begin hiring for this office immediately. Marias will initially employ 10 to 15 people at this new office and continue to grow the number of employees as opportunities dictate.

About Marias Technology

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies. Services range from system testing and implementation, to gathering requirements and defining specifications. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com, email info@mariastechnology.com, or call 866-611-2212.

Media Contact:

JoAnna Bennett

203-341-2360

joanna@obriencg.com



