Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market to Reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2028 - Rising Demand in Industrial Production, Bioactive Peptides, & Functional Significance is Driving the Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently growing interest in the role of peptides and animal nutrient is gaining huge importance. Chemicals, enzymatic or microbial hydrolysis of proteins in animals by plants or feedstuff is gaining attractive nutritional and regulatory advantages in livestock, fish & poultry. The few other advantages of Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes are it reduces the cost of feed along with controlling phosphorus pollution and nitrogen content. Due to these benefits Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes are gaining huge importance, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market by Type (Microorganisms, Animals, Plants), by Application (Detergents, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The market size stood at USD 1.89 Billion in 2021. The global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market size is expected to reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market:

Novozymes

Ab Enzymes

Royal Dsm

Advanced Enzymes

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company

Dyadic International, Inc.

Amano Enzymes

Solvay Enzymes

Market Overview:

Increasing Demand of Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes in Poultry Feed is Expected to Drive the Market.

The Chicken Protein Hydrolysate is a functional protein especially formulated to improve the performance of the animal feed. It’s produced through the process of enzymatic hydrolysis that generates smaller amino acid chains, the bioactive peptides. Protein is a major component of animal tissues. Hence, regular intake of dietary protein is essential to optimise growth, production performance, and feed efficiency in poultry. Soybean meal is most commonly used protein source and used around 20-30 % in poultry feed. Recently protein feed ingredients like soybean meal are consistently increasing in cost; so, protein has become one of the most expensive nutrients in poultry diet. After feed consumed by birds, the proteins in feed ingredients are hydrolyzed into small peptides and free amino acids in the gastrointestinal tract of birds, which consume energy. To save this energy, importance of hydrolyzed protein or bioactive peptides in poultry nutrition has been increased. Bioactive protein peptides are produced through the process of enzymatic hydrolysis that generates smaller amino acids chains. Interest in bioactive peptides supplementation in poultry diets has increased over the past decade. Bioactive peptides which are produced during protein hydrolysis can deliver better functional properties such as anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and immunomodulatory. Supplementation of such hydrolyzed bioactive peptides in poultry diet results in the improvement of intestinal health, growth and production performance.

Effect of Temperature is the Major Restraining Factor the Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market

Protein is very sensitive to temperature. Temperature change denatures protein and changes its shape. The amino acid sequence in protein structure does not change due to temperature but the folding of the three-dimension polypeptide chain changes. Temperature breaks non-polar hydrophobic interaction. Hence, a controlled temperature chamber is required to preserve the “Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes.”

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/protein-hydrolysis-enzymes-market-1270

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, lower raw material supply further affected the demand Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes processing across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 174 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market by Type (Microorganisms, Animals, Plants), by Application (Detergents, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/protein-hydrolysis-enzymes-market-947132

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market?

How will the Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market?

What is the Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market throughout the forecast period?

Regional Analysis:

North America Dominates the Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market

North America is expected to dominate the global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This region is considered to be growing in demand for green products, rising cleaning agents and other animal feed products to attain maximum output. Some of the other factors include us of Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes in pharmaceutical industries which is gaining huge potential in this region.

This market titled “Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.89 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2.79 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type:

• Microorganisms

• Animals

• Plants



Application:

• Detergents

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food

• Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain,

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries,

and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market

attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market

share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

