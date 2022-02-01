Genesis Global Workforce Solutions Designated as Approved Supplier of Super Bowl LVI Business Connect Program

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global, a privately held, certified woman owned staffing and workforce solutions provider, today announced that it has been designated as an approved supplier of the Super Bowl LVI Business Connect program. Genesis Global is one of 225 local, diverse businesses in the Los Angeles area identified as a certified, experienced company approved to compete for contracts related to the Super Bowl.



The Company will be supporting the Super Bowl Experience, February 5-12, by filling over 300 Teammates and Fan Services positions during the event. The Super Bowl Experience is the most exciting continuous event surrounding Super Bowl LVI. The Super Bowl Experience offers FREE NFL player autographs, interactive games, youth football clinics, merchandise from NFL Shop, personalized photos to share on social media, a virtual reality experience, an enhanced Super Bowl rings display and sponsor giveaways!

Since 1999, Genesis Global continues to be one of the leading workforce solutions firms in diversity hiring in the greater Los Angeles area, working with private, public, and government organizations. “We are thrilled to be one of the local companies selected for the Super Bowl LVI Business Connect program,” said Anna Church, founder and president, Genesis Global Workforce Solutions. “We’re proud to be an active member of the Los Angeles community and provide opportunities for the local workforce. Being able to fill over 300 positions to support The Super Bowl Experience underscores our commitment.”

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global is a privately held, certified woman owned staffing and workforce solutions provider, which allows our clients to capture diversity credit. Since 1999, our core business is staffing direct hire, temporary workforce, and contract consulting. www.genesis-global.com

