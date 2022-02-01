AMC Networks to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) will host a conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. AMC Networks will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

The conference call will be webcast live via the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors.” Those parties interested in participating via telephone please dial 833-714-3268 with the conference ID number 8714225 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 8714225). The call replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Internet replays will also be available on the AMC Networks website beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and the newest addition to its targeted streaming portfolio, the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

Contacts