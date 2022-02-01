SFLMaven Provides Provisional Q4 2021 Performance Metrics

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce preliminary unaudited performance metrics for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Note: All data points discussed below are preliminary unaudited information, subject to change in future Company filings.

“We closed 2021 with tremendous momentum across every major metric we followed,” stated Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “I’m very proud of our team and couldn’t be more excited going into 2022. Overall, Q4 featured big double-digit growth in sales and per-item pricing across thousands of sold items. And our web presence continued its rapid expansion, with double-digit traffic growth on a quarter-over-quarter basis.”

Unaudited Performance Highlights for Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Total sales of more than $2.5 million, up 20% year over year

Net Sales of more than $2.24 million, up 19% year over year

Average Sales Price of $845 per item, up over 10% year over year

Nearly 3k individual products sold

Over 115 million individual web impressions, up 10% on a sequential quarterly basis

1.13 million page views, up 11% on a sequential quarterly basis

During the three months ended December 31, the Company saw gross and net sales grow approximately 20% when compared to the comparable year-ago period. During the quarter, the Company sold nearly 3,000 items on average pricing growth of more than 10%, easily exceeding inflation during the same period.

The Company’s web traffic also exhibited strong growth with over 115 million individual web impressions and more than 1.1 million page views, representing double-digit sequential quarterly growth in the Company’s online presence.

Ladin continued, “The core business is clicking on all cylinders to start the new year. That provides a great foundation for some of our new growth initiatives, which we will talk about in more detail very soon.”

