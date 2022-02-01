Rise People launches one integrated group health shopping and admin experience for Canadian businesses

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise People Inc. (“Rise”), Canada’s all-in-one people management platform, today announced a new health benefits shopping and admin experience delivered through their integrated People Engagement platform.



The offering is Canada’s first one-stop-shop to purchase, enrol, and manage group benefits from one provider. Companies that rely on Rise to run payroll and manage their people can now manage their group health —all from one place.

In partnership with Green Shield Canada (GSC), one of the country’s largest health and dental benefits providers, Rise is launching new group health plans and a modern benefits experience to drive better health outcomes and enhance the bottom line. The new group health plans and services not only reduce costs and overhead, but will also allow clients to select impactful programs to add to their health plans including a convenient online pharmacy, virtual care, internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT), and a leading employee assistance program (EAP).

“It’s our mission to create incredible employee experiences that make lives easier, healthier, and more productive,” says Julie Bevacqua, President at Rise. “By adding relevant group health benefits plans to our robust employee engagement platform, we’re helping Canadian organizations create a culture that empowers people to thrive. Our aim is to continue to be modern and flexible, and to allow our clients to bring innovative health services to their people—all part of our vision of continuing our evolution as a holistic and integrated people engagement company.”

GSC is repositioning itself as Canada's only integrated health services organization with capability across health insurance, pharmacy benefits management, benefits administration, and health services delivery, while retaining a strong social mission at its core.

Brent Allen, GSC’s Executive Vice President of Insurance Operations says: “By partnering with Rise, we continue to expand access to group health benefits with new, innovative services and capabilities for employers, and by extension their employees. It’s another example of our commitment to driving better health for all.”

With the addition of new group health plans, the Rise platform now automates all aspects of HR, payroll, and benefits—with new applications and automation that will bring impactful benefits plans, and speed and efficiency to admin tasks so we can all focus on our people.

About Rise People

Rise People is Canada’s first and only all-in-one people management platform. Rise offers a modern suite of HR, benefits, and payroll solutions used by thousands of employers across Canada. Visit risepeople.com to schedule a demo and see how Rise is changing how work happens—and how people work—through people management solutions that seamlessly integrate and can scale up with a company as they grow.

For press inquiries, please email media@risepeople.com.

​​About Green Shield Canada (GSC)

GSC is Canada’s fourth-largest health and dental benefits provider, and is uniquely structured as a social enterprise with the purpose of making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives. From coast-to-coast, GSC’s service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital, and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration and benefits management services. Supported by outcomes-based sustainability strategies, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service, GSC creates innovative programs for nearly four million plan participants nationwide.