uKeg TWIST Seltzer Maker from GrowlerWerks Gives Power to the People

PORTLAND, ORE, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s no question about it. People love their bubbles. With the seltzer market continuing to thrive, GrowlerWerks—no stranger to craft beverage innovation—saw an opportunity to combine the convenience of countertop seltzer makers with the portability of cans and bottles. That idea became the uKeg TWIST—a compact, all-in-one seltzer maker that lets people create their own perfectly tailored fizzy beverages at home or on the go.

The TWIST debuted on Kickstarter last Spring and, after a highly successful crowdfunding campaign, is now available online and in select retailers in the US. Unlike other seltzer makers, the uKeg TWIST isn’t a countertop appliance that can only carbonate pure water. People can add their favorite flavors right in the bottle, drop a CO2 cartridge into the cap, give it a shake to carbonate, then take it with them wherever they want to go. With the TWIST’s specially designed cap, seltzer fans can sip from the straw or dispense into a glass with the push of a button. And the drink stays cold up to eight hours for all-day enjoyment.

“One of the things I love the most about the uKeg TWIST is the flexibility that it gives our customers,” said GrowlerWerks product engineer and founder Evan Rege. “They can add the all-natural flavor drops that we created to go with the TWIST for an easy, tasty seltzer, or they can get creative and have some fun. If they have fresh fruit juice and spices on hand, they can throw that into the TWIST with some water. If they’re craving a hard seltzer, they can add a little booze. They can even try giving some fizz to their favorite cocktail.”

The uKeg TWIST is available in 24 oz and 36 oz sizes, and six color options. For a limited time, people who purchase the TWIST on growlerwerks.com will also receive a free box of CO2 cartridges and a sample pack of flavor drops to kickstart their seltzer creations.

About GrowlerWerks®

Founded in Portland, Ore. in 2014, GrowlerWerks is an innovator in the craft beverage industry. The uKeg pressurized growler changed the way craft beer is enjoyed by allowing beer enthusiasts to keep their favorite beverage fresh and carbonated for weeks. The uKeg Nitro is the first at-home nitro cold brew coffee maker and dispenser. GrowlerWerks’ products are distributed in the US, Canada, Australia, and Western Europe.

