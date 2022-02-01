Empire Communities Announces Launch of New Community in Magnolia, Texas

Magnolia, Texas, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities is pleased to announce the launch of their newest community coming soon to Magnolia, Texas.

Located less than 5 miles west of the Aggie Expressway on FM 1488, Emory Glen will cater to those who are looking for a simpler lifestyle outside of the city’s core. Surrounded by walking trails, a playground, pool, pavilion, and green space, the 221 -acre development offers residents a tranquil setting while still conveniently located near Houston's top retail, entertainment, educational, and employment opportunities.

This marks Empire’s seventh new development in Texas, with another project coming to Hutto, in the Austin Market in 2023. The company’s past developments include Katy Trails in Katy, Sommerall Park in Northwest Houston, Hidden Lakes and Coastal Point in League City, and Dellrose, a 600-acre master-planned community in Hockley. In the Austin area, Empire Communities has developed Lakeside at Lake Georgetown.

“We’re thrilled to see Magnolia continue to develop with the arrival of Emory Glen,” said Steve Sellers — President of Empire’s Land Division. “The community represents an incredible opportunity for homeowners to live a balanced life in an area poised for sustained growth.”

Emory Glen will consist of more than 800 homes on 40’ and 50’ lots. Sales are expected to begin in the summer of 2022, with pricing expected to start from the 200’s.

To learn more about Emory Glen, visit EmoryGlen.com

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential homebuilder and developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating over 28 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 28,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, Texas, Georgia and the Carolinas.

-30-