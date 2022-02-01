First Orion Launches Partner Prime Program for Branded Communication Solutions, Announces Channel Leadership Appointments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded communication solutions for enterprises, today announces the launch of its partner program and the appointment of Mike Coleman as SVP, Channel Chief and Mike Otting as SVP of Platform and Wholesale to establish and accelerate growth in channel partnerships.



A leader in branded and protected mobile communication, First Orion's mission is to connect enterprises with their customers while providing confidence in phone communication. In 2021, U.S. consumers received around 110 billion scam calls, resulting in 88 million scam victims and an estimated $44.2 billion in scam losses. The rise in illegal robocalls has made reaching customers less effective for businesses. However, Branded Communication has proven to increase first call conversion rates by more than 76% and increase workforce productivity.

The Partner Prime Program was developed for referral partners, platforms, technology solutions brokers and wholesale partners dedicated to growing the Branded Communication experience. Through the program, partners can explore new revenue streams, expand their partnership ecosystem and deliver customers a technology that drives better engagement and business outcomes. Partners also have access to training to help them thrive and resources to support their sales teams and drive business growth.

Notable Partner Prime Benefits:

Market-leading compensation with residual revenue streams

Personalized dedicated support from First Orion's Partner Enablement and Client Success Teams

Self-service Customer Portal with advanced analytics

Developer Exchange for all levels of partners and customer deployment

"First Orion's award-winning branded mobile communication solutions are extremely versatile and have shown to increase customer engagement across industries including finance, health care, retail and more," said Coleman. "The broad use case of our branded mobile communication solutions will allow us to build a world-class organization that harnesses the power of the channel to accelerate revenue growth throughout different markets simultaneously."

Coleman is recognized as one of the most influential channel executives and has over 30 years of industry experience. Before joining First Orion, he spent five years as the Samsung Mobility Channel Chief. Coleman built a channel organization that grew the U.S. channel business from $70 million to over a billion dollars during his time at Samsung. He also served as the Managing Director of the Cloud & Hybrid IT Business Unit for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and VP of Sales for SAP Americas.

"We created this program to not only accelerate our growth but also to create an extremely partner-centric program that truly offers benefits our competitors can't match," said Otting. "Our focus is to provide the best overall partner journey and customer experience (CX) using our platforms, scalability in the marketplace and ability to generate positive business outcomes."

Otting has more than 24 years of sales leadership experience in telecommunications and technology. As SVP of Platform and Wholesale, he is responsible for building channel alliances with partners and platform providers. Previously, he served as the SVP of Sales at Inside Response and VP of Client Services at Birch Communications.

First Orion's INFORM and ENGAGE branded calling suite helps companies brand their outbound calls while empowering consumers to connect over a trusted, verified call. First Orion also works directly with mobile carriers to provide industry-leading call protection services to combat fraudulent calls and enable consumers to trust their phones again.

For more information about First Orion's partner program, please visit https://firstorion.com/partners/.

About First Orion

First Orion provides true digital call experiences for the world's leading mobile carriers, enterprises, and mobile apps developers. The company's Branded Communication Solutions – INFORM® and ENGAGE® – allow businesses to brand their outbound calls while empowering consumers to connect over a trusted, verified call. First Orion's Communication Protection Suite offers scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers. Processing more than 100 billion calls annually, First Orion powers digital call experiences for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Boost Mobile networks along with Fortune 500 brands, PrivacyStar®, and other mobile apps. For more information about the ISO certified company, visit www.firstorion.com.

