reAlpha Continues to Grow Rapidly, Expanding Its First Office in Bengaluru, India

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – reAlpha , a cutting-edge technology company with a goal to empower everyone with the ability to invest in the $1.2 trillion short-term rental market, is proud to announce the continued growth of its first office in India, situated in Bengaluru. This office assists with digital marketing, financial services, and accounting services, and is currently looking to add members to its team of 10.

Rakesh Prasad, reAlpha’s Vice President of Finance, said, “We opened our Bengaluru office to better serve our global customers and investors. We have built a team that is bright and agile, and can manage our massive growth opportunities. We plan to scale significantly in the near future for various roles including AI specialists, finance professionals, and digital marketing teams. We’re excited to see what’s next.”

reAlpha has generated great momentum in the India market, with over 2,000 investors having expressed interest in its Regulation A+ funding round , alongside potential investors from 66 other countries.

Chief Marketing Officer Christie Currie adds, “What we are really excited about at reAlpha is the dynamic culture. We feel that we have created an energy that transcends geographic and cultural boundaries, and believe that is the most powerful thing a young company like us can have. I am eager to bring more skills, perspectives, and ideas to the table as we continue to expand our team in India and across the globe.”

Currently, the Bengaluru team is made up of three different disciplines: finance, IT, and digital marketing. These teams will continue to support reAlpha’s growth in different markets around the world.

About reAlpha

reAlpha is building a digital marketplace that enables its members to simplify wealth creation opportunities through investments in short-term rental properties while striving to deliver exceptional guest experiences. reAlpha sources and scores properties from the wholesale market using a proprietary AI-driven algorithm called reAlphaBRAIN. It then predicts the viability of each property for the short-term rental market, as well as the projected long-term value. reAlpha’s business plan contemplates eventually allowing investors to buy equity in specific properties, providing opportunities for short-term passive income generation via Airbnb, as well as equity-driven capital appreciation. reAlpha is based in Dublin, Ohio.



