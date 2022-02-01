HD Compliance Expands Executive Team; Adds Brian Nowak as Advisor

WINDSOR, CO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Higher Risk Deposit Compliance Solutions (“HD Compliance OR HDCS”), a banker-led and managed provider of comprehensive banking solutions for higher-risk industries, announced today that it has hired Brian Nowak as the Company’s newest Advisor.

Before joining HD Compliance, Nowak, who has a decade of experience in regulatory compliance and internal audit, served as a safety and soundness examiner with the Federal Reserve System and a senior executive at several prestigious accounting firms. At the Federal Reserve, he ​​managed all aspects of examinations for small and multi-billion-dollar financial institutions and bank holding companies and became an expert in evaluating risk management practices, asset quality, earnings performance, interest rate risk management products, liquidity, internal controls, management information systems and more.

In his new role at HD Compliance, Nowak will use his knowledge of regulatory monitoring, compliance, lending, credit analysis, loan review, and credit risk management to further the Company’s mission to analyze and assist financial institutions within high-risk industries such as cannabis and cryptocurrency.

“As we navigate the ever-changing regulations in the legal cannabis industry, it is vital that we have a strong compliance team that can help our clients mitigate risk and stay above the board,” said Andy Montgomery, CEO and Founder of HD Compliance. “We are confident that Brain will be able to fit this imminent need, and his experience at the Federal Reserve assures us that our clients will be in the best hands.”

“The cannabis industry has seen unprecedented growth over the past few years and the success of these businesses should not be stagnated by the lack of banking options for them,” said Brian Nowak, Advisor for HD Compliance. “I look forward to joining the HDCS team and helping financial institutions create compliant and potentially profitable cannabis banking programs."

