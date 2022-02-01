Hurd Construction Management Partners With Juan Valdez®

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurd Construction Management announced today that it has been retained as the program development firm and construction manager for Juan Valdez®, heading the Florida market expansion for the renowned Colombian company as it begins its expansion plan this year to open 182 stores in major Florida markets by 2025.

In this role, Hurd will develop a strategic construction program to facilitate a rapid geographic expansion throughout the Sunshine State and deliver newly built Café locations ready to serve the top-quality products that distinguish the Juan Valdez® brand worldwide. This is a multi-year project with construction investments exceeding $50M.

"The opportunity to partner with an iconic brand like Juan Valdez is very exciting," said Hurd's President Brandon Hurd. "I can remember the Juan Valdez® logo flashing across television and magazine ads as a child. Now, as the brand is set to expand in Florida, we are eager to be its local construction partner. Our commitment to quality, excellence, and the disciplined approach we take with all our projects create synergy between our two companies. Coffee lovers in Florida can look forward to enjoying soon a delicious cup of Juan Valdez's famed Colombian coffee at a location near them."

Hurd and his team are ready to start the rollout of several locations in south and central Florida. To accomplish this challenging task, Hurd Construction Management is implementing the company's comprehensive, progressive, and proven project management strategies designed to deliver results.

The National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia, which developed the Juan Valdez® brand, established the Juan Valdez® coffee houses to promote fair trade coffee. The first stores opened in Colombia and rapidly expanded in several Latin American markets, Spain, Washington D.C., Miami, and the Middle East, while growing quickly in many more countries.

Hurd is available for interviews. Please contact Jennifer Pagh (Marketing/PR Partner, Liquid Creative Studio) 952.836.5986 for inquiries.

ABOUT HURD CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT

Hurd Construction Management, a BHRS Company, is a Florida-based commercial construction advisor and complete project management firm specializing in outfitting and redevelopment of retail, restaurant, and other commercial environments where delivering a strong and consistent brand experience is paramount. As focused experts in brand-centric buildouts and renovations, Hurd understands that success transcends construction by providing expert guidance with FF&E, technology, and more. With proven capabilities, resources, and experience across Florida, Hurd's "true north" is helping customers avoid unnecessary risk and cost with a consistent focus on upfront planning and proactive coordination to reduce conflict and simplify the entire construction and site activation process.

ABOUT JUAN VALDEZ BRAND

Juan Valdez® is the only internationally recognized brand that belongs to coffee producers. Inspired by the icon that has represented Café de Colombia for over 50 years, in 2002 the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation - a non-profit organization that represents more than 540,000 coffee growing families - created the Juan Valdez® brand for coffee shops. Years later, after the popularity and acceptance of the brand in coffee shops and products was consolidated, the distribution of Juan Valdez® products in other national and international distribution channels began. Besides being a synonym of high quality for 100% Premium Colombian Coffee consumers, Juan Valdez´s coffees transfer a greater value to coffee producers.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Pagh

(E): jen@liquidcreativestudio.com

(P): 952.836.5986

###

Related Images











Image 1: HURD Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment