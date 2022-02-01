Epiq Expands Partnership with Am Law 200 Firm, Burr & Forman, to Provide Office Services Support

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Burr & Forman, an Am Law 200 firm. Epiq has previously provided office services support to the firm in their Columbia, South Carolina office. With this expanded partnership, Epiq will now be providing support to the firm’s offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville, Raleigh, and Tampa. Services include mailroom, copy support, hospitality, and litigation support services.



“Epiq is thrilled to expand our partnership with a valued client such as Burr & Forman,” said Michelle Deichmeister, President and General Manager of the Global Business Transformation Solutions business at Epiq. “As we look towards the future of workforce enablement, Epiq is focused on providing our clients with an integrated service delivery model that drives end-to-end operational strategies and workplace innovation.”

“By expanding our partnership with Epiq, our firm will benefit from numerous operational efficiencies firm-wide,” said Jim Lowery, Chief Operating Officer, Burr & Forman. “Their holistic approach to office services support and their keen understanding of the future of workforce optimization is a key differentiator of Epiq in the marketplace. By bundling this solution with their eDiscovery expertise and services, we are able to achieve greater efficiencies for both our firm, as well as for our clients.”

