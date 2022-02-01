Gimbal | true[X] Names Charles Adelman as VP, Business Transformation & Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gimbal | true[X], a technology company that is reinventing media and commerce experiences for marketers with a focus on value exchanges that reward consumers for their time and attention, announced today that it has appointed Charles Adelman to VP Business Transformation & Innovation.

Adelman is a multi-disciplinary technologist with 20+ years of experience that includes product and adtech development, live events production and patents. Most recently, Adelman was Chief Technology Officer at Brandrep and Atlys, where he oversaw the architecture and deployment of MarTech, AdTech, OTT, and CDN platforms. Charles has written patents in the AR/VR/XR spaces designed specifically around user experiences and legacy content/advertising.

Adelman's background in interactive and immersive media technologies, contextual advertising, marketing, custom ecommerce solutions, software architecture, and patent development will support Gimbal | true[X]'s new technology launches. Adelman will also be responsible for developing the company's web 3.0 and metaverse offerings as clients expand their interests in new media and technologies.

"Charles' extensive background in engineering, product development and media will be an essential asset for our team as we look to launch innovative new offerings in the coming years. Our product and innovation roadmap is robust as we continue to grow Gimbal | true[X] to lead clients to the demands of the connected future," said RJ Nicolosi, Gimbal | true[X] COO and President.

About Gimbal | true[X]

Gimbal | true[X] brings location and attention-based marketing together, enabling better targeting, more engaging creative, and actionable measurement solutions for advertisers looking to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Among the fastest-growing companies in ad technology, Gimbal | true[X] is advancing the integration of advertising, marketing, and CX through value exchange applications that captivate customers, optimize their attention, and honor their time and privacy.

Visit truex.com to learn more about its portfolio of award-winning connected TV and enhanced programmatic media offerings, and visit gimbal.com for information about Gimbal's premium location solutions.

Contact:

Casey Sudzina

Geben Communication

casey@gebencommunication.om

(330) 883-0270

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment