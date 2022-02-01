Lemongrass Grows Microsoft Azure Practice with Acquisition of Wharfedale Technologies

ATLANTA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass, the “SAP in the Cloud” company, announces the acquisition of the business and assets of Wharfedale Technologies (WFT) , a technology services company specializing in the migration and management of SAP on Microsoft Azure.



Due to demand from its customers, Lemongrass recently made the strategic decision to expand its cloud infrastructure portfolio to include other hyperscale platforms, including Azure. Microsoft is heavily investing in Azure and growing its SAP-specific automation capabilities – Lemongrass’s area of strength. Lemongrass recently announced that it has attained a Gold competency, demonstrating a “best-in-class” ability and commitment to meet Microsoft customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

Acquiring WFT gives Lemongrass the resources to accelerate their multi-Cloud strategy. “We’re already engaged with a number of companies in the US and elsewhere that want our help moving and running their SAP systems on Azure,” said Mike Rosenbloom, CEO at Lemongrass. “This deal enhances our engineering and service delivery teams while positioning us to compete with the largest systems integrators in the Azure services market.”

Founded in 2000 by former technology partners and senior managers at Deloitte, IBM, HP and EMC, WFT has become a leading provider of SAP hosting, infrastructure and cloud services. In 2010, WFT became the first SAP-certified cloud services provider in North America. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, it won the Microsoft MSUS Partner Award for Intelligent Cloud - SAP on Azure. In 2020, it also obtained the SAP on Azure Advanced Specialization from Microsoft.

“We’ve helped many companies run SAP on Azure,” said Ganesh Radhakrishnan, CEO of WFT, who has joined Lemongrass along with other WFT US employees and its delivery team in India. “I am proud of the work we’ve done over the past decade and excited about the opportunity to grow even more under the Lemongrass umbrella.”

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on Cloud, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Managed Services to Enterprise customers. With a unique combination of experience, expertise and best practices designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass engineers strategies and services that enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) enables near zero downtime migrations to Cloud and differentiated Managed Services for SAP and its related workloads. Our customers span multiple verticals and geographies across the Americas, EMEA and APAC and we partner with SAP, AWS, Microsoft, Google and other global technology leaders. More info at www.lemongrasscloud.com .

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

Owner - TGPR

Kevin@tgprllc.com