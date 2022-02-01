CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. AND SUNDIAL RENEWABLES CORP. SIGN AGREEMENT TO COOPERATE IN INNOVATIVE CARBON EMISSION REDUCTION PROGRAM

New York, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL), a diversified holding company currently engaged in PHILUX Global Funds (a group of Luxembourg bank funds), the Asia Diamond Exchange project (“ADE”) in Vietnam, mergers and acquisitions and investing in special situations (www.co2-1-0.io), is pleased to announce that CO2-1-0 (CARBON) Corp., a subsidiary of the Company, has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Canada-based SUNDIAL RENEWABLES CORP. (“SUNDIAL”) to cooperate in a new disruptive carbon mitigation program through worldwide environmentally sustainable projects.



According to the Agreement, SUNDIAL and CO2-1-0 (CARBON) will cooperate in acquiring carbon credits from solar power, wind power, biomass, and other renewable energy projects and developments as facilitated, managed, invested, owned and operated by SUNDIAL. Carbon credits will be digitalized into Carbon Tokens using blockchain-crypto technology and deploying IoT.

Mr. Paulo Eric Pique, CEO and Founder of SUNDIAL RENEWABLES CORP., stated: “We are very proud and thrilled with today’s news. CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP and PHI Group, Inc. are global key leaders in the carbon credit solutions transition, leveraging blockchain-crypto technology, and we look forward to partnering and supporting them as we help position Canada to lead the energy transition to a low carbon future.”

Mr. Choky YF Simanjuntak, CEO and Founder of CARBON, added: “We are very happy and enthusiastic to partner with SUNDIAL RENEWABLES CORP. Our carbon credits solution with blockchain-crypto technology and IoT will fuel several solar and renewable energy projects of SUNDIAL RENEWABLES CORP. and others in order to assist Canada to reach net zero carbon target accordingly.

As we are entering CARBON token private sale and pre-sale, we encourage qualified, suitable investors to participate immediately. This CARBON token sale will nourish the new carbon credits ecosystem. Therefore, we believe our mutual cooperation with SUNDIAL RENEWABLES CORP. may enhance the life of many people around the world.”

About CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP.

CARBON is the Most Environmentally Sustainable Crypto on Earth, developed under BEP-20 (BSC Mainnet) and has passed CertiK audit, #1 security audits for blockchain protocols, wallets, DApps, and smart contracts.

CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. (www.co2-1-0.io) aims to provide a solution in disruptive new carbon market system using blockchain-crypto technology and IoT which will be empowering environmentally sustainable projects (renewable energy/ waste/ agriculture/ forestry/ etc.) starting in Indonesia, Vietnam, other ASEAN countries, USA, and worldwide. It has a clear and systematic product development roadmap, and the ultimate milestones of the products estimated to be launched in the near future. The solution, methodology, and improved TACCC (transparent, accurate, consistent, complete, and comparable) business process originally introduced by CO2-1-0 (CARBON) will bring full impact to better environment and life of millions.

About SUNDIAL RENEWABLES CORP.

SUNDIAL RENEWABLES CORP (www.sundialenergygroup.ca) is a Canada-based corporation specializing in FEPC (Financing, Engineering, Procurement, Construction), as well as O&M (Operation and Management) of medium and large solar farms in Canada. Canada needs 1.6 GW of solar per year to reach net zero. With approximately 160 million acres of farmland in Canada, the potential for renewable energy, especially solar farms in Canada is exponential, and SUNDIAL RENEWABLES CORP. envisages itself to be one of the key players in unleashing this enormous potential by introducing their proprietary and patented ground mount solar racking solution in the years to come.

About PHI Group

PHI Group (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL) primarily focuses on advancing PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as “Reserved Alternative Investment Fund” (“RAIF”) and building the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in Vietnam. The Company also engages in mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected,” which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Contact:

CO2-1-0 (Carbon) Corp

Email: contact@co2-1-0.io

Phone: +1-714-642-0571

SUNDIAL RENEWABLES CORP.

Email: info@sundialrenewables.ca

Phone: +1-705-999-0905

PHI Group, Inc.

Email: info@phiglobal.com

Phone: +1-714-793-2977