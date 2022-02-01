Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists Honored by Recent Award Recognitions and Pledges to Continue Delivering Exceptional Vein Treatments in Houston

Houston, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading varicose treatment clinic Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists have had their fair share of proud moments over the past few years. Landmark awards, as voted for by peers, clients and renowned publications, have made them one of the most respected names in the healthcare industry and cemented their position as leading vein treatment specialists.

Providing personalized spider vein and varicose vein treatment in Houston, their expertise and treatments have been lauded from far and wide. However, it’s Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists’ commitment to making a meaningful impact on their patients’ lives and the Houston community that is perhaps most integral to their continued success.

Below, we outline the recent awards bestowed upon Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists and detail their commitment to the continued delivery of exceptional treatments for patients suffering from vein issues in 2022.

The awards, as voted for by peers, clients, and renowned publications:

Dr. Michael Bardwil, founder of Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists, voted best vein doctor in Houston Texas

As a highly respected and board-certified vascular surgeon in Houston, Dr. Michael Bardwil has devoted over 25+ years of his career to treating patients who suffer from varicose veins, spider veins, vein disease, and other vascular issues.

His commitment to helping those who suffer from vein issues in order to overcome painful or unsightly varicose veins has often seen him at the forefront of advancements of vein treatments. He is regarded by many in the industry as one of the most respected vein specialists in Houston.

In August 2020, Living Magazine’s Best of Reader’s Choice Awards honored his dedication to the healthcare industry and gave recognition to the treatments he provides to clients by voting him as the best vein doctor in Houston Texas.

Dr. Michael Bardwil named as one of the top vascular doctors by peers and H Texas Magazine

The recognition of expertise, from peers and readers of Texas Magazine, a respected publication with a monthly circulation of approximately 57,000, was a tremendously proud moment for Dr. Michael Bardwil.

Being named as one of Houston’s top doctors in the category of vascular medicine in September 2020 was a flattering moment for Dr. Michael Bardwil. His work on varicose veins, vein disease, vascular issues and spider vein treatment in Houston is widely regarded as some of the best available to patients in the state of Texas. The award provided a stamp of approval from the healthcare industry and his peers for his specialist vein work.

Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists named best varicose vein treatment center in Houston

In July 2021, Dr. Michael Bardwil and his team were delighted to find that Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists was voted as the ‘Best of the best’ by The Houston Chronicle.

As one of the largest newspapers in the U.S with 850,000 daily readers and 1.4 million Sunday readers, the ‘Best of the Best’ competition was created to celebrate the work of institutions, companies and businesses. Following a community-driven nomination and voting process, Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists won the coveted award as the Best Varicose Vein Treatment Center in Houston Texas 2021.

Houston varicose veins specialist Dr. Michael Bardwil and the team are experts in vascular issues. Having reached the final round of voting with two other vein clinics, they were immensely proud to be named as the ‘Best of the best’.

Looking forward to continued focus in 2022 and a pledge to the delivery of exceptional treatments for patients suffering from vein issues

Not resting on their laurels, Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists, the vein specialists in Houston, are looking to the future. Recognition of their work should undoubtably be celebrated, but Dr. Michael Bardwil also hopes the publicity that these awards bring will help those who are suffering with vein issues understand that there are treatments that can have a major impact on their lives, helping them to feel and look better.

