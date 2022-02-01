Self-Adhesive Labels Market to USD 64.9 Billion by 2028; Rising Adoption of Labels from the Consumer Goods Sector to Foster Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global self-adhesive labels market size is projected to reach USD 64.9 billion by 2028 from USD 42.9 billion in 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of labels from the consumer goods sector and increasing awareness of biodegradable products are expected to foster market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Self-Adhesive Labels Market, 2021-2028.” The market stood at USD 40.8billion in 2020.

Self-adhesive labels are also called ‘pressure sensitive labels’ as they require pressure to stick to a surface or an object properly. They are used in several applications because of their benefits, such as minimum temperature property, solvent resistance, UV resistance, and strong adhesion. Their adoption enhances a product’s visual appeal and provides excellent adhesion in harsh environments. Adhesive labels’ rising adoption in the consumer goods sector is likely to boost their demand. Furthermore, they are used extensively in the food & beverage industry for packaging food products. Packaging labels save time, provide convenience, and resist unstable environments. In addition, the rising awareness regarding the benefits of biodegradable products is likely to boost their adoption. The labels utilize paper to provide biodegradability and impact the environment positively. These factors are likely to increase market growth during the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19

Robust Demand from the Medical Sector to Bolster Industry Growth

This market is expected to be positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rising adoption of labels in the medical sector. The spike in COVID-19 infections has led to the adoption of medicines and equipment, which, in turn, is expected to boost the product’s adoption. Post lockdown relaxations are likely to bolster the production of packaging labels. The adoption of production machinery reduced capacities, and part-time shifts may enable manufacturers to recover losses and improve market position. These factors are likely to boost market growth during the pandemic.

Segments

By type, the market is segmented into release liner and linerless. As per label type, it is classified into removable and permanent. Based on application, it is categorized into consumer goods, household & personal care, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and others. Regionally, it is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Applications in Several Industries to Boost Market Growth

Self-adhesive materials are used in several applications because of the product’s rising demand from several industries. The labels display essential details such as expiry date, manufacturing date, content details, and others. Packaging stickers help consumers make an informed decision while selecting medical products. They are used in the consumer goods, food & beverage, medical, and pharmaceutical industry. They are also utilized for packaging electronics, clothing, non-durable and durable consumer goods, and others. This factor may boost its sales globally.

Further, rising per-capita income is responsible for the growth of FMCG goods sales. As a result, the adoption of these labels is increasing rapidly. They are also used for branding products by printing logos. For example, several pharmaceutical organizations utilize labels for branding their products and incorporating logos on products. In addition, their lower costs compared to digital printing are expected to bolster adoption. These factors are likely to drive the self-adhesive labels market growth.

However, stringent government regulations regarding the product's branding are likely to impede market development.

Regional Insights

Raw Material Availability to Propel Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the self-adhesive labels market share because of the availability of raw materials required for adhesive labels’ production. The market in Asia-Pacific stood at USD 15.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow positively during the upcoming years. The rising demand for labels from several end-use industries is likely to boost its sales. In addition, the increasing demand for labels from food & beverage, medical, healthcare, and FMCG foods are likely to fuel market progress.

In North America, the presence of a large manufacturing base and rapidly developing e-commerce sector in the U.S. is likely to foster self-adhesive labels’ adoption. The labels are used extensively in the packaging sector because of their resistance and effectiveness. Furthermore, rising per-capita income and evolving buying preferences lead to the product’s adoption in consumer goods and ready-to-eat packaged foods and beverages. In addition, robust demand for adhesive labels from the pharmaceutical, e-commerce, packaging, and food & beverages sector is likely to facilitate market growth.

In Europe, rising awareness among the consumers regarding the product’s benefits is likely to fuel the label’s adoption. Further, increasing demand from the food & beverage, packaging, tools, and electronics industry may boost market development. In addition, self-adhesive labels’ lower costs and resistance is likely to foster market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Launch Innovative Products to Expand Product Portfolio

Prominent companies operating in the market announce innovative products to attract consumers’ attention and expand their product portfolio. For example, a German self-adhesive technology specialist company named “Herma” announced its novel wash-off label adhesive 52W for developing PET bottles in May 2021. This development may enable the company to attract consumers and expand its product portfolio. Moreover, the incorporation of acquisition strategies may help companies strengthen their market position. For example, Geostick acquirediPB Printing B.V. self-adhesive label division in August 2020. This strategy may enable iPB to focus on its in-mold labels (IML) division and flexible packaging and allow Geostick to strengthen its market position globally.

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Collaboration, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast ByType(Volume/Value) Linerless Release Liner By Label Type (Volume/Value) Permanent Removable By Application(Volume/Value) Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Household & Personal Care Consumer Goods Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Industry Development

June 2021: Scanket and Labelsupply, two specialist self-adhesive labels manufacturers, became a part of Optimum Group’s Nordic platform. The companies’ collaboration may help boost Optimum Group’s global presence in Nordic.

