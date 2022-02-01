Resonate Named to the 2022 Best Places to Work in Virginia List for the Seventh Time

RESTON, Va., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate , the leading provider of A.I.-powered consumer data and analytics, today announced it has been named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The annual list of the Best Places to Work in Virginia was created by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group.



This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. Among Resonate's many strong workplace attributes, Virginia Business highlighted the company's unique "snow days" concept, which rewards employees with special time off to spend as they choose, as well as "mystery events," which build employee culture through fun team outings and activities.

“It’s always great to be recognized, and for me personally, having a company culture where employees feel good about where they work is extremely fulfilling,” said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. “There are so many challenges in all of our lives during this time, and people are re-evaluating what is important to them. This makes it particularly gratifying to be named as a Best Places to Work in Virginia this year. Resonate is a place where amazing people, with the best minds, are free to build the future of consumer intelligence with cutting-edge technology. We’re grateful for each and every Resonator, all of whom have contributed to unprecedented business growth at Resonate.”

Read more about Resonate’s work-life balance initiatives in the “Flex time” article from Virgina Business.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia . The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

About Resonate

Resonate is a pioneer in A.I.-driven consumer data and analytics, delivering deep, dynamic insights, omni-channel brand activation, and measurement in an easy-to-use SaaS platform. The Resonate Elements proprietary, privacy-safe data set includes more than 14,000 fresh, relevant data points that describe more than 230 million individual U.S. consumers. Hundreds of companies use Resonate to drive better marketing strategy and execution fueled by better more comprehensive understanding of their customers and prospects that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why consumers choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes. Empowered with unparalleled technology to drive insight into action, leading brands, agencies and organizations use Resonate to identify, engage and analyze these audiences, driving growth and increasing customer lifetime value.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Argentum Capital Partners, Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit www.resonate.com .

