Insights on the Data Center Rack Global Market to 2027 - Focus on Server and Network Racks

The global data center rack market reached a value of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A data center rack is a form of a physical frame that is usually made of steel and other alloys. It is used to keep electronic servers, cables, networking devices, cooling systems and other data center computing equipment. These racks provide adequate airflow and space to the devices so that they do not get damaged by temperature changes and prevent cords, wires and other expensive components from getting tangled. A basic level rack consists of 3-4 mounting rails and a supporting framework that keeps the rails secured and in place. Each shelf is systematically designed with slots for connecting electrical, internet and networking cables based on their capacity or the number of equipment they can hold



The growing trend of big data analytics and the modernization of IT infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Big data analytics aids in the management of complex and jumbled up organizational data that is processed across multiple data centers. Consequently, the growing requirement of data centers boosts the demand for racks needed to house various IT and networking equipment.

Furthermore, the adoption of data center racks is enhanced by the need to store the data generated through smart homes, cities and grids that require systems with wider racks and upgraded designs. Another factor contributing to the increasing adoption rates of these racks is the introduction of low-cost rack solutions which feature corrosion resistance, thermal management, system expandability and compatibility with various verticals in the organization. Moreover, growing investments in data center equipment across the globe offer immense growth opportunities to the market



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center rack market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, rack units, rack size, frame size, frame design, service, application and end-user



Breakup by Type:

Server Rack

Network Rack

Breakup by Rack Units:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Rack Size:

36U

42U

45U

47U

48U

51U

Others

Breakup by Frame Size:

19 Inch

Others

Breakup by Frame Design:

Open Frame

Enclosed

Customized

Breakup by Service:

Consulting Services

Installation and Support Services

Professional Services

Breakup by Application:

Small and Medium Size Organization

Large Size Organization

Breakup by End-User:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Public Sector

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Media Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Eaton, Samsung, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Rittal, Vertiv Company, Belkin, nVent Schroff, Black Box Corporation, Panduit, Cheval Electronic Enclosure, Hewlett-Packard, Belden, Chatsworth Products, Great Lakes Case & Cabinet Co., Inc., etc



