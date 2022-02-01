BKD selects two new leaders for National Tax Services divisions

Springfield, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BKD CPAs & Advisors has selected Jim Regnier as the next managing partner of its National Tax Services (NTS) divisions. In his new role, Regnier will oversee BKD’s international tax, state and local tax, cost segregation, tax controversy and research tax credit services. He succeeds Rob Wagner, who will retire on May 31, 2022.

Alongside Regnier’s appointment, BKD also announced Principal Will James will step into a new role as international tax services line of business leader. Previously, Wagner shared the responsibilities of this role alongside his NTS managing partner duties. The international tax services group is comprised of the core international tax, transfer pricing, global mobility and global tax integration practices.

Jim Regnier has been with BKD for 24 years. For the last three years he served as managing partner for the firm’s Nashville and Bowling Green offices and was assistant managing partner for two years prior to that. He is a member of BKD’s 11-member governing board and an inaugural member of BKD’s Growth and Innovation Governing Committee.

“It’s an honor to be asked to step into the shoes of such a legendary professional as Rob Wagner,” Regnier said. “He started our NTS group from scratch and has built it into a nationally respected practice that is integral to BKD’s future success. I look forward to leading the continued expansion of NTS through innovation in services, collaboration with our practice offices and the unmatched client service of NTS professionals.”

Will James has been with BKD for 16 years. He currently leads the transfer pricing practice and has been a dedicated transfer pricing consultant since 1992. He advises multinational enterprises in numerous industries on how to structure and document their various transfer pricing and tax valuation issues. James has developed extensive relationships within the Praxity, AISBL and Mazars North America Alliance over the course of his career.

“I am excited to lead such a talented group of international tax practitioners,” James said. “There are boundless opportunities as companies of all sizes continue to increase their global footprint. We are well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.”

“You don’t get to be a nearly 100-year firm by cutting corners on quality leadership,” said BKD CEO Tom Watson. “As we continue to position ourselves for success well into the future, I am pleased to announce Jim and Will’s selection for these crucial national roles. Thoughtful succession planning is an integral part of our culture, and we are fortunate that we routinely develop leaders like Jim and Will.”

Attachments