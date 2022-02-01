Trucker Tools Adds Simple Truck to Shipment Tracking Platform

RESTON, Va., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trucker Tools announced today an agreement with technology and services provider Simple Truck that will enable access to real-time truck location data from Simple Truck ELD units within the Trucker Tools Smart Capacity carrier and capacity management platform. Simple Truck has over 4,000 of its devices installed and operating with independent owner operators and small truckload fleets.



Lathrop, California-based Simple Truck provides an electronic logging device solution that is certified and registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, fully meeting its technical specifications. Simple Truck also provides a complete bundle of online products for all a trucker’s mandatory tax and regulatory compliance filing needs, as well as insurance and other safety devices, enabling truckers to focus on driving.

Simple Truck joins more than 70 ELD and telematics technology providers who have established links with Trucker Tools to capture location information from truck based ELDs, said Prasad Gollapalli, the company’s founder and chief executive. The companies have implemented a secure Application Programming Interface (API) supporting the integration, which went live last week.

“We’re pleased to welcome Simple Truck to the Trucker Tools platform as another resource for accurate, real-time data supporting timely shipment visibility that brokers and shippers require to manage their supply chains,” Gollapalli said. He added that the two companies were exploring additional collaboration opportunities, potentially adding a Simple Truck button to the Trucker Tools mobile driver app, making Simple Truck’s online tax and regulatory filing services available to the community of Trucker Tools independent owner-operator and small fleet users.

Importantly, Gollapalli emphasized that the provision of ELD data is permission-based. The truck owner and/or driver controls access to their ELD. Once activated, in-transit data from the ELD moves seamlessly into the Trucker Tools platform, accessible through the Trucker Tools Smart Capacity app on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop computer. The platform’s strict controls and permission-based access ensures no other ELD data outside of location updates is shared.

For truckers, the benefit is flexibility, control, convenience and a quick, simple solution to improving tracking compliance for customers. Activation can be instituted within a day once a request from a shipper or broker is received, and driver permission obtained.

“Truckers can choose between automating tracking through the Trucker Tools mobile driver app or their ELD,” Gollapalli noted. “It helps brokers and carriers further streamline operations, improve carrier engagement and respond to shippers promptly with timely in-transit location data.”

Trucker Tools has nearly 190,000 small-fleet truckload operators active on its carrier engagement platform, with over 90 percent of those running 10 trucks or less, as well as single-truck owner-operators. "That’s a significant advantage for shippers and brokers," emphasizes Gollapalli. “In times like these everyone is looking to bring more small carriers and owner-operators into their network to help solve the capacity crunch.”

‘Micro’ truckload fleets and independent owner operators are the backbone of the Trucker Tools carrier community, leveraging its digital freight matching, one-click simplified automated booking, automated load tracking and carrier relationship management software and services, Gollapalli added.

The Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App, which was launched in 2013 and to-date has been downloaded by more than 1.6 million truckers, is among the most popular apps with truckload operators, consistently ranking as the most downloaded app in transportation each month. In addition to predictive freight-matching, automated booking, GPS-driven automated tracking and digital document management, the app has 17 of the most sought-after features and resources drivers want for managing their business while on the road. The Trucker Tools platform also is the digital freight management solution of choice for over 300 freight brokers and 3PLs.

The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by over 1.6 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

About Simple Truck: Simple Truck is part of the Simple Suite of products providing a one-stop solution for all your trucking needs. Simple Suite’s products are Internal Revenue Services and FMCSA certified and encompass the needs of trucking operators for tax and regulatory compliance filing and management. We extend online filing of the heavy vehicle use tax Form 2290 at www.simpletrucktax.com, which is a leading online 2290 tax filing platform which also supports ELD, UCR, IFTA, MCS Form 150, Form 720. Simple Truck also supports live tracking, trailer tracking, fleet maintenance, management and theft. Partnering with www.tangerine.ai, we provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based Electronic Logging Device equipment that satisfies compliance as mandated by the FMCSA. We also support fleet maintenance, telematics, IR dash cams, fright dispatch, load boards, fuel cards and truck spares. Commercial trucking insurance is available through https://www.tangerine.ai/insurance/en. Simple Suite also offers a bundled package of liability insurance and services that includes ELD, live tracking 24/7, fleet management platform, AI-Powered driver and road-facing dash-camera. No Monthly subscription. No hardware cost. Built in eSim with 1GB data monthly. Deposit adjustable against premium at the insurance launch. For more information go to www.simpletruckeld.com or call (847) 305-4030.

