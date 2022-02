English Icelandic

Festi will publish the 2021 Q4 results on Wednedsday 9 February 2020 after closing of markets.

An investor presentation will be held on Thursday 10 February at Dalvegur 10 -14, Kópavogur, the company´s headquarters at 8:30.

Eggert Kristófersson CEO of Festi will present the results and answer questions.