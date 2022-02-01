Celebrating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in The Palm Beaches during Black History Month

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every February, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is committed to showcasing diverse voices and programming in the cultural sector. Nationwide, Black History Month is a special moment in time to honor, celebrate and amplify the contributions, cultures, and achievements of Black Americans.

With a core focus on education and hands-on creativity, cultural organizations in The Palm Beaches are offering visitors and residents a chance to enjoy several events and exhibitions that celebrate Black change-makers, artists, and influencers. For more information about these events, please visit palmbeachculture.com /events .

Arts Garage (Delray Beach): Three of the most respected nonprofit organizations in Delray Beach – Arts Garage, Spady Cultural Heritage Museum and the Community Redevelopment Agency of Delray Beach – are collaborating to present an Authors Speak Series called “T he Impact of Race on American Society. ” This series will inspire enlightening conversations with writers who have cultivated a perspective on Black cultural awareness through research and personal experiences. The first event in the series will take place on Feb. 10 with author Leslie Gray Streeter, where she will discuss widowhood through the prism of race, mixed marriage, and aging. Admission is free. Find out more here.

(West Palm Beach): Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach): Every Saturday in February, the Museum will host the family-friendly event, BAM! Black Arts Movement . This event is for children ages 5-12, and their accompanying grown-ups, to participate in a thematic tour, followed by a related art workshop. Families will be able to explore works by African American artists in the Norton collection. Registration is required, so please visit norton.org/familystudio to book ahead of time.

