IBN’s CryptoCurrencyWire Recaps the 2022 BTC Miami Conference by Keynote

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Thousands of crypto enthusiasts attended The North American Bitcoin Conference (BTC Miami) in Miami, where top speakers in the blockchain space addressed everything from NFTs to DeFi, new applications of cryptography and various investing strategies. The event, which has gained a much-deserved reputation for being one of the most attended and longest-running conferences in the industry, delivered yet another unforgettable experience for all the attendees.



The North American Bitcoin Conference (a.k.a. TNABC) featured discussions that included how to make smart contracts scalable, the future of crypto regulation and the future possibilities of NFTs. This year’s conference also introduced crypto masterclasses where participants learned how to navigate and lead the transformation of the blockchain landscape as it continues to gather widespread popularity across the globe. Plus, powerhouse panels gave attendees the opportunity to hear industry pioneers dissect practical applications and opportunities of the new global economy and the digital revolution.

Among many other highlights of the conference, renowned entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban explained how he realized the value of smart contracts after minting his first NFT. Also, in what marked history’s first, a spaceflight ticket was won by a civilian in a giveaway contest that was eligible to all live event attendees.

The three-day gathering gave participants a chance to interact with companies making waves in the crypto world. There were endless opportunities to ask questions, network and share information. The NFT gallery, which famous artists carefully curated, showcased digital and traditional NFT artworks on various blockchains to connect artists with crypto-native collectors.

“We always appreciate the thoughtfulness extended by Keynote to exhibitors like us,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director of CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW). “All our team had to do was show up the morning of the conference and place our print materials on the provided lockable counter that sat in front of the custom-branded display provided. The attendance was even more incredible this year. Additionally, the stage programming was completely on point with all the new things taking place in the blockchain industry. No wonder so many participants return for Keynote’s flagship event year after year.”

As part of CryptoCurrencyWire’s collaboration as an official newswire, multiple articles were syndicated throughout the financial news space, newsletter broadcasts featured the event, and dozens of investor-oriented brands with a collective 2+ million followers kept social media exposure vibrant. Outreach to crypto-friendly journalists via wire-grade press releases was a key part of the overall media campaign.

“We are quite pleased with the high-quality content generated and excellent visibility in the broader finance space through CCW and its affiliated network of investor-oriented brands. Their ability to reach larger audiences outside of the crypto space added further value to our marketing efforts,” said Matthew Lutz, Keynote Chief Marketing Officer. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration for future events.”

Keynote has grown from a small team to a global boutique network of events professionals committed to providing world-class events for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries.

CryptoCurrencyWire ("CCW") is a financial news and content distribution company

