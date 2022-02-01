MCH Strategic Data Selected by the CDC to Provide Data on COVID-19 Impacts to US School Districts

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCH Strategic Data announced today an expanded partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide data for its Learning Modalities Map. The map provides real-time data tracking on school districts offering remote, hybrid or in-person learning to its students. This valuable data on U.S. school districts helps ensure schools, families and communities have the most relevant and current data available.

“We are extremely honored the CDC chose MCH as a trusted partner to collect this invaluable data on their behalf,” said Amy Rambo, president at MCH Strategic Data. “Our team takes great pride in delivering the most accurate data in the industry and this partnership is a result of our employees’ work ethic.”

MCH Strategic Data is an innovator and proud contributor of this data for the CDC and for thousands of researchers and school districts utilizing this information nationwide. MCH first launched its COVID Map data in April 2020, in partnership with Esri, as the only no-cost, publicly available resource to keep a pulse on how the COVID-19 spread was affecting school districts nationwide. Survey questions are frequently evaluated, with new questions added to capture timely data on how the pandemic is impacting school districts across the United States. The full dataset is available on the MCH website.

“In addition to providing this data to the CDC for the Learning Modalities Map, this expanded contract will enable MCH to continue to provide this type of data to the public at no cost,” said Kelly Holder, chief information officer at MCH Strategic Data. “This data allows school districts throughout the country to review data and create policies and plans for remote learning, mask utilization and more. In addition, researchers are using the information to understand COVID-19 impacts in school districts. The data we’re providing comes directly from our outreach to more than 15,000 school districts nationwide, representing nearly the entire student population in the U.S.”

In 2021, MCH Strategic Data added several significant enhancements to its data collection. New data points include staff and student screening, vaccination, and mask utilization policies. Increased data compilation resulted in faster data updates and timely insight. Data points continue to change as new policies are revised and implemented.

About MCH Strategic Data

MCH Strategic Data is a first-class leading provider of data and technology solutions in education, religion, healthcare and government. MCH is dedicated to providing superior solutions through its ongoing investment in people, data and technology. Learn more at www.mchdata.com or find them on social media at https://twitter.com/mchdata.