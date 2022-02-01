Do Not Peek Entertainment Partners with BitFire Studios to Deliver Cutting Edge Production Services and Original Content to the Gaming and Esports Industry

PHOENIX, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do Not Peek Entertainment, a gaming and esports production company founded by industry veterans, Scott Smith and Jason Baker, today announced their partnership on a new state of the art facility within BitFire Studios.



Do Not Peek is now fully embedded in an all-in-one 16,000 square foot facility in Bitfire Studios. The studio features two separate sound stages, adjoining control rooms that allow several productions to take place simultaneously and LED walls that create real-time, reactive environments that perfectly sync with the camera for a seamless and fully immersive filming experience. The cutting-edge technology, driven by Disguise and the Unreal Engine, highlights the use of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) emphasizing the use of computer-generated content and creating intricate new worlds as was seen on Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ or HBO’s ‘Westworld.’

Do Not Peek Entertainment tells authentic stories about the most engaging and exciting entertainment medium on the planet. They develop, produce, and deliver high caliber commercial broadcast content, original programming, promo/post produced content, white-label services and expert consultation. Driven by the incredible stories gaming and competition create, Do Not Peek is the product of 20 years of collaboration between Smith and Baker.

“When Jason and I started working together over twenty years ago, we were hobbling productions together with rented banquet tables,” added Scott Smith, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Do Not Peek Entertainment. “We always envisioned a world where esports reached the potential we saw from the beginning, and we could build a dedicated team utilizing state of the art technology to move the visual storytelling of esports forward.”

“We are honored by the relationships we’ve built this year and are thrilled to partner with Do Not Peek in our one-of-a kind studio in Phoenix,” said Bob Sullivan, President & CEO of BitFire Networks + Studios. “The limitless creative potential of our production facility places BitFire in the top tier of studios all across the country and collaborating with Do Not Peek will continue to provide cutting edge solutions in a dynamic market. We look forward to a very long partnership with Do Not Peek built on trust, hard work, professionalism and breaking new barriers with our state-of-the-art technology,” added Sullivan.

Scott Smith and Jason Baker have longstanding careers in the esports and gaming space. Jason got his start making video content as a founding member of MFAVP in 2001. He later pioneered live esports broadcasting as a co-founder of GotFragTV, which was acquired by MLG. He helped launch Turner's Eleague as a producer and Blizzard's Overwatch League as a director. He currently serves as an advisor on the SVG Esports Production Advisory Committee.

Scott has had a long and storied career in gaming and esports. He was a founder of GotFragTV, and an owner and COO of team, Evil Geniuses, and currently acts as an advisor to the Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association; the first independent player association in esports. Host, broadcast analyst, life-long gamer with over 20 years of esports experience, Scott is one of the most iconic faces of the industry and as such earned a well-deserved place in the Esports Awards Lifetime Achievement Class of 2019.

"Starting Do Not Peek is like getting the band back together," said Jason Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Do Not Peek Entertainment. “All of our years of experience combined with BitFire Studio’s facility lets us bring world-class production and storytelling to the masses, and I look forward to continuing to develop new and innovative techniques for esports and gaming.”

Do Not Peek is producing unique programming targeted at today’s most popular esports titles and industry topics. With sophisticated remote production capabilities and a high-tech facility economically located outside the typical industry regions, Do Not Peek is positioned to create and enhance gaming content for clients worldwide. To inquire about working with Do Not Peek, contact info@dnpeek.com .

Further information on Do Not Peek Entertainment can be found at dnpeek.com ﻿.

About Do Not Peek Entertainment:

Founded in 2019 by industry veterans, Scott Smith and Jason Baker, Do Not Peek Entertainment is delivering cutting edge broadcast production, original programming, high quality promo/post produced content and consultation to the esports and gaming space. Scott and Jason are responsible for creating some of the best of breed live gaming productions for MLG, Overwatch League, Turner Sports Eleague and countless others. For years they’ve pushed the visual storytelling of esports forward, constantly striving to innovate the way we experience professional gaming and are bringing their wealth of knowledge to Do Not Peek at their state of the art facility in Bitfire Studios in Phoenix, Arizona.

About BitFire Studios:

BitFire’s state of the art studios are unlike any other in North America. One-of-a-kind LED systems and walls allow for the creation of real time, reactive environments that perfectly sync to create a seamless and fully immersive filming experience. With 16,000 square feet of production space encompassing two separate studios, these ultra-high resolution LED screens wrap around sets, enveloping hosts in any location imaginable. BitFire also houses a transmission network designed to take broadcast quality video wherever it needs to go, securely, reliably, over the internet and under one roof. Led by a team of notable broadcast industry experts and working with a tapestry of blue-chip partners, clients and programming, BitFire invites you to experience the future today at BitFire Studios ( https://BitFire.studio )