MCX Technologies Announces US$2.5 Million Private Placement

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – MCX Technologies Corp. (TSXV: MCX) announces that the Company intends on completing a non-brokered private placement offering to raise gross proceeds up to US$2.5 million (the “Offering”). The Offering will consist of issuing up to 20,000,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”), at a price of US$0.10 per Common Share.



MCX plans to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital as the Company transitions into developing Web 3.0 technologies and applications.

Any Common Shares issued under this offering are subject to customary hold periods. Further, any Common Shares issued under this offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Accordingly, the Common Shares will be offered and sold in the United States only to accredited investors and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities that may be offered as part of the Offering in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state

For further information:

Christopher Rowlison, CEO

Phone: 1.208.863.6243

Email: ir@mcxtechnologies.io



Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of MCX. In making the forward-looking statements, MCX has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including MCX’s strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. MCX does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com